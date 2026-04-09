The stepmother of the late "Friends" star Matthew Perry delivered an emotional plea for the harshest possible punishment against the woman dubbed the "Ketamine Queen," describing the family's pain as "irreversible" in a victim impact statement filed just before the drug dealer's sentencing Wednesday.

Debbie Perry, married to the actor's father John Bennett Perry, urged a federal judge in Los Angeles to impose the maximum prison term on Jasveen Sangha, the 42-year-old North Hollywood woman who admitted supplying the ketamine that led to Perry's fatal overdose in October 2023. Sangha could face more than 60 years behind bars after pleading guilty to five federal charges, including one count of distribution of ketamine resulting in death or serious bodily injury.

"Please give this heartless woman the maximum prison sentence so she won't be able to hurt other families like ours," Debbie Perry wrote in the statement submitted to the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on April 7. She described the family's ongoing grief, saying there is "no joy to be found, no light in the window" and that the loss "comes through our day everyday."

The statement, obtained by multiple news outlets, highlighted the profound and lasting damage caused by Sangha's actions. "The pain you've caused to hundreds maybe thousands is irreversible," Debbie Perry continued. "You caused this. You who has talent for business, enough to make money, chose the one way that hurts people."

Sangha, known among clients as the "Ketamine Queen," ran what prosecutors described as an elaborate drug operation catering to high-end customers. She admitted to working with another dealer to provide dozens of vials of ketamine to Perry, including the dose that contributed to his drowning death at age 54 in the hot tub of his Pacific Palisades home. Perry, who had long struggled with addiction and documented his battles in his 2022 memoir, was found unresponsive on Oct. 28, 2023.

The case has drawn intense public attention, shining a spotlight on the dangers of ketamine misuse, especially when obtained illegally outside clinical settings. Ketamine, a dissociative anesthetic sometimes used legitimately for depression treatment under medical supervision, can cause severe respiratory depression and loss of consciousness when abused in high doses.

Sangha pleaded guilty in September 2025 to maintaining a drug-involved premises, three counts of distribution of ketamine and the count tied to Perry's death. Her sentencing hearing was scheduled for Wednesday morning in downtown Los Angeles federal court. Prosecutors have recommended at least 15 years in prison, while her defense has reportedly sought time served or a lighter term.

She becomes the third of five defendants to face sentencing in the high-profile case. On Tuesday, Dr. Salvador Plasencia, one of the physicians involved, was sentenced to 30 months in prison for his role in supplying ketamine to Perry. Another defendant, Perry's live-in assistant Kenneth Iwamasa, previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute ketamine and faces his own sentencing.

Prosecutors portrayed Sangha as a central figure in a network that profited from providing powerful drugs to vulnerable individuals. Court filings alleged she operated with sophistication, using multiple phones and catering to wealthy clients seeking ketamine for recreational or self-medication purposes. The government emphasized that her actions directly contributed to Perry's death, even as the actor was attempting to manage his addiction.

Debbie Perry's statement marked the family's most public expression of grief and anger in recent months. While Perry's biological mother, Suzanne Morrison, and other relatives have spoken sparingly, Debbie Perry's words underscored the collective family trauma three years after the loss. The family has largely avoided the spotlight, focusing instead on honoring Matthew Perry's legacy through his foundation and advocacy for addiction recovery.

Matthew Perry rose to global fame as the sarcastic Chandler Bing on the NBC sitcom "Friends," which aired from 1994 to 2004. He earned an Emmy nomination for the role and later starred in films and other television projects. Behind the success, however, Perry battled severe substance abuse issues for decades, including prescription opioids and alcohol. In his memoir "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," he detailed his struggles with sobriety and the physical toll of addiction.

His death at 54 shocked fans worldwide and prompted renewed discussions about celebrity addiction, the opioid crisis and the emerging risks of ketamine. The actor had reportedly been receiving ketamine infusions legally for depression in the period leading up to his death, but the fatal dose came from illegal sources obtained through the charged defendants.

The case has unfolded slowly through the federal court system. Arrests began in August 2024, with Sangha taken into custody and held without bail. Her plea deal in late 2025 resolved the charges against her without a trial, allowing the focus to shift to sentencing.

Legal experts note that while the maximum statutory penalty exceeds 60 years, actual sentences in such cases often fall significantly lower based on guidelines, cooperation and other factors. Prosecutors' push for 15 years reflects the gravity of the conduct while acknowledging typical federal sentencing ranges for similar offenses.

Sangha's operation allegedly extended beyond Perry, with authorities claiming she supplied ketamine to numerous other clients. The "Ketamine Queen" moniker originated from her own communications and those of her customers, according to court documents.

The Perry family's call for maximum punishment echoes victim impact statements in other high-profile drug cases, where relatives seek to emphasize the human cost beyond statistical sentencing calculations. Debbie Perry's letter painted a picture of unrelenting sorrow that no prison term can fully alleviate, yet she argued that a strong sentence could prevent future harm.

" They won't be back," she wrote of lost loved ones. "That thought comes through our day everyday. There is no escape from these feelings."

As the sentencing hearing proceeded Wednesday, courtroom observers anticipated emotional testimony and arguments from both sides. Sangha has remained in federal custody since her arrest. Her attorneys have not publicly commented in detail on the victim impact statement.

The broader case has raised questions about accountability in the illegal ketamine trade. While medically supervised ketamine therapy has grown in popularity for treatment-resistant depression, unregulated street supplies pose significant dangers, particularly when mixed with other substances or used by individuals with underlying health issues.

Perry's death certificate listed the cause as "acute effects of ketamine" with contributing factors including drowning and coronary artery disease. The actor had reportedly received multiple ketamine injections in the days before his death from unauthorized sources.

Advocates for addiction recovery have used the case to call for better regulation, increased access to legitimate treatment and destigmatization of substance use disorders. Perry himself had become an advocate in his later years, supporting sober living initiatives and sharing his story to help others.

As Wednesday's proceedings unfolded, the entertainment world watched closely. "Friends" co-stars and Hollywood figures have expressed continued support for the Perry family while avoiding direct commentary on the legal case.

The sentencing represents a significant milestone in the justice system's response to Perry's death, though it will not bring closure to the family's grief. Debbie Perry's statement served as a powerful reminder of the human stakes in what might otherwise be viewed as a routine drug distribution prosecution.

Federal sentencing guidelines consider factors including the quantity of drugs, the defendant's role, criminal history and the outcome of the offense. The count tied to death carries the most severe potential penalty, elevating the case beyond standard narcotics charges.

Regardless of the exact term imposed, the Perry family has made clear their desire for a sentence that reflects the irreversible loss they attribute to Sangha's actions. "You caused this," Debbie Perry wrote, directing her words at the defendant.

As the judge weighs the arguments, the case continues to highlight the complex intersection of celebrity, addiction, illegal drug markets and federal prosecution. For the Perry family, it marks another chapter in their long journey of mourning while seeking accountability.

Matthew Perry's legacy endures through his work, his foundation and the conversations his death has sparked about recovery and responsibility. On Wednesday, those themes converged in a Los Angeles courtroom as his stepmother's words echoed the family's enduring pain and demand for justice.