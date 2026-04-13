Booking.com has reportedly reached out to some of their customers that may have been affected by a security breach.

Reports indicated that "unauthorised third parties" may have access to affected users' names, address, and phone numbers, among other personal information.

Booking.com Warns Customers of Potential Data Breach

According to a report by ABC News, Booking.com indicated in its email that "We recently noticed suspicious activity affecting a number of reservations and immediately took action to contain the issue."

It has not been confirmed how many customers have been affected by the potential breach. It is also not immediately clear if credit card details have been compromised.

What the email states, however, is that "booking details, names, emails, addresses, phone numbers, and anything that you may have shared with the property" may have been accessed.

"The security of your personal information is our utmost priority," the email goes on to say. "We'll continue to enhance and extend the robust security measures we have in place to secure your reservations with us."

Previous Security Incidents

The potential data breach has once again placed fresh scrutiny over the security of Booking.com. In the past, the booking platform has been used by illegal third parties to scam customers.

Back in October, a man from Berkshire in England lost more than €1,800 (approximately $2,988) to a phishing scam. According to the victim, he was targeted through Booking.com.

According to the BBC, the victim was contacted by a property via the Booking.com website and was told that he needed to pay to confirm his reservation.

No long after, however, he was again contacted and informed that the booking had been cancelled.

Another example took place in 2018, wherein login credentials from hotel employees in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) were stolen. The stolen credentials were then used to access booking data for over 4,000 customers.

Booking.com warns customers of possible data and security breach by 'unauthorised parties' - ABC News