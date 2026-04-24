LOS ANGELES — Jada Pinkett Smith is asking a California judge to order Will Smith's former friend Bilaal Salaam to pay nearly $49,000 in attorney fees after successfully getting portions of his $3 million emotional distress lawsuit against her dismissed, according to court documents filed this week.

The 54-year-old actress and Red Table Talk co-host filed the motion for fees following a partial victory in the high-profile civil case that stems from a long-simmering fallout involving Smith's inner circle. Salaam, who has described himself as a longtime friend and associate of the Oscar winner, originally sued Pinkett Smith in late 2025, alleging she caused him severe emotional distress through threats and interference related to a planned memoir.

Court records reviewed by multiple outlets show Salaam claimed Pinkett Smith warned him he would "catch a bullet" if he continued sharing personal family details. The suit sought $3 million in damages and accused her of orchestrating a campaign that damaged his reputation and mental health. Pinkett Smith has strongly denied the allegations, calling them baseless and arguing that Salaam failed to provide sufficient evidence to support his claims.

In recent months, a judge tossed key portions of Salaam's complaint, prompting Pinkett Smith's legal team to seek reimbursement for defense costs. The filing requests approximately $48,975 to cover attorney fees incurred while fighting the now-partially dismissed claims. Legal experts note that such fee-shifting motions are common when defendants prevail on anti-SLAPP or demurrer motions aimed at weeding out meritless litigation.

The dispute highlights ongoing tensions in the Smith family's extended circle. Salaam had positioned himself as a trusted confidant who worked on projects tied to Will Smith's life story. The lawsuit emerged amid heightened public scrutiny of the Smiths following Jada's candid 2023 memoir "Worthy" and various Red Table Talk revelations that reportedly strained relationships with some longtime associates.

Pinkett Smith's attorneys argue the remaining claims should also be dismissed and that Salaam should bear the financial burden of what they describe as a frivolous action. The motion emphasizes the time and resources spent defending against accusations that lacked substantiation, particularly claims involving alleged threats and professional sabotage.

Representatives for Pinkett Smith and Will Smith have not issued public comments on the latest filing. Salaam's legal team has also remained silent on the fee request as the case continues to wind through Los Angeles Superior Court. A hearing date for the motion has not yet been set.

The development adds another chapter to the high-profile legal and personal dramas surrounding one of Hollywood's most watched couples. Will Smith has largely stayed out of the public eye in recent months following his own career reflections and family-focused projects, while Jada has continued selective media appearances and brand work.

Legal observers say fee recovery motions like this one serve dual purposes: recouping costs for the prevailing party and deterring similar lawsuits in the future. In California, prevailing defendants in certain defamation or emotional distress cases can seek fees under statutes designed to protect free speech and discourage strategic litigation.

The original lawsuit gained significant media attention when details emerged about alleged hotel confrontations and warnings tied to a memoir project. Salaam claimed the stress from the situation led to substantial personal and professional losses. Pinkett Smith countered that the claims were exaggerated and motivated by personal grievances rather than legitimate harm.

This is not the first time the Smith family has faced public legal battles involving former associates. Past disputes have involved everything from business partners to entertainment industry figures, often playing out in tabloids and social media. The current case, however, stands out for its deeply personal nature and direct connection to Will Smith's longtime friendship circle.

Fans have reacted with a mix of support for Pinkett Smith and calls for privacy. Social media commentary ranges from accusations of Hollywood drama to sympathy for the financial and emotional toll of defending against lawsuits. Some observers note the irony of a family known for public transparency now navigating private disputes in court.

Beyond the immediate fee dispute, the case raises broader questions about celebrity privacy, memoir projects and the boundaries of friendship in the entertainment industry. As high-profile figures increasingly share intimate details through books, podcasts and social platforms, the potential for fallout with former insiders grows.

Court watchers expect the judge to rule on the fee motion within the coming weeks, potentially setting a precedent for how similar claims are handled. If granted, the $49,000 award would represent a relatively modest sum in celebrity litigation but carry symbolic weight as a victory for Pinkett Smith's defense strategy.

The Smiths continue to focus on family and individual projects amid the legal proceedings. Jada has maintained a lower public profile recently, while Will has hinted at new creative endeavors. Regardless of the outcome, the dispute serves as a reminder of the complex intersections between personal relationships and public personas in modern Hollywood.

As the case progresses, all eyes remain on the California courtroom where one of entertainment's most discussed families seeks resolution. Whether Salaam will be ordered to pay the legal bill could influence not only this specific matter but future interactions within the Smith orbit.