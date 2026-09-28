NEW YORK — Gold fell about 3 percent on Monday to a seven-week low as oil and U.S. Treasury yields rose together, a mix that raised the odds of another Federal Reserve rate increase and made a metal that pays no interest harder to hold.

Spot prices were around $4,147.09 an ounce on Goldprice feeds, down $130.69, or 3.06 percent. That print lined up with other late-session snapshots: CNBC had spot near $4,145.88 and futures near $4,176.80; Trading Economics listed about $4,148. Reuters had an earlier reading of $4,198.10, already down more than 2 percent and on course for the largest daily drop since Sept. 1. The metal has slipped from last week's peak near $4,370 on Sept. 22 and from a January record close to $5,600.

Silver fell harder. Spot silver was off about 3.5 to 5 percent toward $61 an ounce in various prints. Platinum and palladium dropped more than 2 percent. Mining shares followed. Newmont was lower in premarket trade; silver miners such as Hecla and Endeavour Silver fell more.

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The mechanism is familiar. Gold is a hedge when inflation is the only story. It is a cost when real yields jump. Brent crude rose past $107 a barrel after President Donald Trump rejected Iran's latest plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and stop the fighting. Iran kept diplomacy as its stated path and did not reopen the waterway. Energy inflation that high pushes the 10-year Treasury yield above 5.2 percent and the 30-year toward levels last seen in 2004. CME FedWatch put the chance of an October hike near 65 to 70 percent after a quarter-point increase earlier this month.

"The high bond yields and high oil price tandem continues to act as a thorn in gold's side. Oil prices have risen on mixed signals about oil flows, which is keeping inflation front and centre for investors," said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

Ashish Rajodiya, head of commodities at PL Capital, said the oil spike was not working as a classic safe-haven bid. "Elevated crude prices, rather than boosting gold's safe-haven appeal as they typically would during geopolitical stress, are instead reinforcing the case for further Fed tightening."

Jateen Trivedi, a vice president for commodity and currency research at LKP Securities, described selling that took gold about $130 to near $4,155. The 10-year yield above 5.22 percent, he said, raised the opportunity cost of holding bullion and pulled money toward bonds. He put a near-term Comex range at $4,080 to $4,250.

Nirpendra Yadav, senior research analyst at Bonanza, said the break under $4,200 marked a shift in the near-term macro set: higher oil, higher yields, a firmer dollar and a Fed that may stay tight. He told clients to watch the dollar, Treasuries, crude and this week's U.S. inflation and jobs reports.

Those reports are the next catalysts. Wednesday's personal consumption expenditures index is the Fed's preferred inflation gauge. Friday's payrolls number will test whether the labor market can absorb another hike. A hot print would extend the same trade that hit gold on Monday. A soft print would not automatically restore the January peak. The dollar index has been near two-month highs around 101, which makes dollar-priced metal more expensive for other buyers.

Central-bank demand is the longer offset. Max Baecker, president of American Hartford Gold, said in a note that if hikes bring inflation down, "gold faces sustained pressure." If inflation sticks or growth cracks, "demand for gold as a diversifier holds." Rates, he added, are "just one piece of the gold story." Official sector purchases were a record 289 metric tons in the second quarter, a reserve strategy that does not trade tick-for-tick with Fed funds.

India felt the dollar move at the jewelry counter. Goodreturns said 24-karat prices in Chennai fell about 2,560 rupees per 10 grams, among the sharpest one-day city drops. Bangalore and Hyderabad were close behind. Festive buying usually supports those markets. A $130 overnight slide in the ounce can still clear the window.

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The year-to-date picture is mixed. Gold is still up on a 12-month basis in some series, down on the calendar year in others, and far below January. Holdings and ETF flows have not canceled a 3 percent cash session. They rarely do when the 10-year and Brent move the same way.

Monday's tape is that alignment. War risk at Hormuz lifted oil. Oil lifted inflation odds. Inflation odds lifted hike odds. Hike odds lifted yields. Yields lowered gold. The user's $4,147.09, down 3.06 percent, is that chain in one number. The next link is the data this week, not a new theory of the metal.