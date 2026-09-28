Nifty 50 Falls Below 23,000 as Brent Near $107 and Foreign Selling Erase Rs 6 Lakh Crore Value

MUMBAI — India's Nifty 50 broke below 23,000 on Monday as oil jumped and foreign investors kept selling, extending a seven-week losing streak that has pulled the benchmark to its weakest stretch since 2020.

The index was at 22,799.25 in late afternoon trade, down 341.25 points, or 1.47 percent, from Friday's close, according to the snapshot on exchange feeds at 2:59 p.m. India time. That print sat under the 23,000 floor the Nifty had defended through last week. The Sensex dropped more than 1,000 points in the morning, with an intraday low near 72,856 reported by The Week. BSE-listed companies lost about Rs 6 lakh crore of market value in early trade, India Today said, as capitalization slipped from roughly Rs 483 lakh crore to about Rs 477 lakh crore.

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The week is short. The immediate drivers are not. Brent crude rose more than 2 percent to about $106.60–$107 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate traded near $94–$95. Those prices followed another weekend without a diplomatic opening on the Strait of Hormuz. President Donald Trump rejected Iran's latest proposal to reopen the waterway and halt fighting. Iran kept its conditions. Shippers priced a longer disruption.

Crude at that level is a tax on India. The country imports most of the oil it burns. Higher barrels feed inflation expectations, pressure the rupee and lift the subsidy and current-account debate that fund managers have been running since the Middle East war widened. U.S. Treasury yields moved with the oil bid. The 10-year note was near 5.2 percent. The 30-year was above 5.5 percent, a zone last seen in 2004, CNBC-TV18 reported. Dollar assets at those yields compete with emerging-market equities.

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Foreign portfolios have already chosen. After buying in July and August, they sold again in September. India Today put September equity sales near Rs 19,000 crore and year-to-date selling above Rs 2.5 lakh crore. Provisional NSE data showed Rs 3,694 crore of foreign selling on Friday alone.

Dr. V.K. Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Investments, named the two prices that matter this week. Brent at $106 and the U.S. 10-year at 5.2 percent were "strong headwinds" for markets, he said. "FPIs, after turning buyers in July and August have again turned sellers in September. This scenario will keep the market under pressure in the near-term."

Banks and other financials led the domestic damage. Rate-sensitive stocks usually do when global yields jump and foreigners cut India. Mid-caps and small-caps, which held up better than the Nifty in parts of the summer, were pulled into the same tape. Asia was mostly lower. The KOSPI, Nikkei 225 and Shanghai Composite traded red. The Hang Seng was the exception.

The technical break added speed. CNBC-TV18 noted that 23,000 had been the downside hold all last week and gave way at the open. Once that line went, systematic selling and stop-loss flows tend to chase the index toward the next round number. The session low near 22,820, reported in morning coverage, put the Nifty at about a six-month trough. From the August peaks above 24,300, the index has given back more than 1,500 points.

None of that is a verdict on Indian company earnings by themselves. It is a verdict on the discount rate and the oil bill. A seven-week losing streak is rare. The Financial Express said it was the longest since 2020. Streaks that long usually need more than one bad headline. This one has three: war risk at Hormuz, $107 crude, and foreign accounts that flipped from buyers to sellers when U.S. yields climbed.

Domestic institutions have been the other side of that trade for much of the year. They cannot cancel a $107 barrel. They can keep buying dips if household SIP flows stay steady. Monday's tape suggested they were not large enough to hold 23,000 once oil and the dollar moved together.

What happens next is still the same checklist. A ceasefire that reopens Hormuz would take the risk premium out of crude. A deal that does not would keep Brent elevated and keep FPIs cautious. U.S. yields near 5.2 percent make that caution rational. Vijayakumar's line is the one desks will repeat into the next session: the near term stays under pressure while those two numbers stay high.

For a reader watching only the Nifty, the story on Sept. 28 is simpler. The index that closed Friday above 23,100 was trading under 22,800 before the last hour. Sensex names had already marked off more than 1,000 points. Six lakh crore of listed value was gone by late morning. Oil, yields and foreign sales did the work. The 23,000 handle did not.