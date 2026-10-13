Apple's First Foldable iPhone Duo Faces Tight Supply as $1,999 Phone Heads Into Friday's Pre-Order Rush

CUPERTINO, Calif. — Apple's first foldable iPhone is expected to be difficult to buy when it goes on sale later this month, as production challenges limit the number of units available for one of the most anticipated smartphone launches in years.

Pre-orders for the iPhone Duo open Friday, Oct. 16, at 5 a.m. Pacific time, or 8 a.m. Eastern, with the device arriving in customers' hands and stores beginning Oct. 23.

But buyers hoping to secure one on launch day may need to move quickly. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that supply of the device will be limited at launch, and wrote in his Power On newsletter that anyone who wants the foldable phone should "plan ahead."

Launch came sooner than expected

The constrained rollout follows months of reported manufacturing difficulties.

According to Gurman, Apple believed about two months ago that production constraints could prevent sales from starting until later in November. The company has since built up enough inventory to proceed with an October release, though stock is still expected to remain limited.

Final assembly yields for the device were only slightly above 60% as of mid-September, according to MacRumors' sources, with a mature production line still estimated to be six months to a year away. Yield refers to the share of units coming off the assembly line that meet quality standards.

Earlier reports suggested the delays did not stem from a single bottleneck but from multiple production challenges compounding one another, including Apple's strict quality requirements.

Pricing and availability

The iPhone Duo is Apple's most expensive iPhone to date. The model with 256 gigabytes of storage starts at $1,999 in the United States. The 512GB version costs $2,199, the 1-terabyte model is $2,599 and the 2TB version is priced at $3,199.

Apple offers financing on the base model at $83.29 a month over 24 months.

The device will be available in more than 70 countries and regions beginning Oct. 23, with another 28 countries and regions following on Oct. 30.

The phone comes in two colors, star white and night sky, and is built from grade 5 titanium polished to a mirror finish, according to Apple. It runs iOS 27, which Apple has redesigned to adapt to the foldable form factor, and includes Apple Intelligence features.

Apple is also selling accessories designed for the device. The iPhone Duo Case costs $79, while the iPhone Duo Folio with Kickstand costs $129. Both can be ordered beginning Oct. 16.

Apple prepares buyers for quick sellouts

To help customers move quickly, Apple opened its "Get Ready" process early. From Oct. 12 through Oct. 15, buyers can preselect the color, storage capacity, carrier, AppleCare+ coverage, accessories and trade-in options for the phone, and save a payment method and shipping address.

The feature allows one-tap ordering once pre-orders go live. With supply expected to be tight, pre-orders could sell out within minutes, and buyers who have completed the process may be able to submit their orders faster.

Customers who miss the initial window may face shipping delays stretching weeks beyond launch day.

Big in-store push

Despite the limited supply, Apple is planning a larger-than-usual retail showcase for the phone. Gurman reported that the company is preparing new in-store displays and large numbers of demonstration units ahead of the Oct. 23 launch.

The price makes hands-on demonstrations particularly important, as many shoppers may want to try the folding design before committing to a purchase.

Apple is also equipping stores with machines adapted for the iPhone Duo that can install software updates without opening the phone's packaging. The system will also add a buyer's name to the greeting displayed when the device starts up for the first time, a feature Gurman said will be offered in English and Spanish at U.S. Apple Stores.

Apple has not publicly commented on how many units will be available at launch.

Late entry into the foldable market

The iPhone Duo marks Apple's entry into a foldable smartphone market that rivals have competed in for years. Samsung launched its latest foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Fold 8 Ultra and Z Flip 8, in August.

Samsung, which has produced foldable phones for several generations, has more manufacturing experience with the technology than Apple, which is releasing its first such device.

Apple's entry has been closely watched by analysts and consumers alike, given the company's history of popularizing product categories it did not invent, such as smartwatches and wireless earbuds.

Mixed consumer reaction

Online reaction to the device has been divided. On Reddit, many users said they had long waited for Apple to release a foldable phone, while others questioned whether the device offers more than novelty, particularly at its price.

Initial demand is widely expected to outstrip supply, but the longer-term success of the device will depend on whether interest holds once early adopters have their phones and production catches up.

Friday's pre-order launch will offer the first concrete signal of consumer demand for Apple's foldable. Analysts and industry watchers will be monitoring how quickly the initial supply sells out and how far shipping estimates slip in the hours after orders open.

Apple's fiscal fourth-quarter results, which cover the period ending in late September, will not include iPhone Duo sales. The device's performance will instead show up in the holiday quarter, traditionally Apple's most important period of the year.

The company's ability to ramp up production in the coming months will be critical to meeting holiday demand and determining whether the iPhone Duo becomes a mainstream product or remains a limited, high-priced niche device in its first year.