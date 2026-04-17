ANNANDALE, Va. — Former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax fatally shot his wife, Cerina Fairfax, multiple times inside their northern Virginia home early Thursday before turning the gun on himself in an apparent murder-suicide, police said.

Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis identified the victims at a news briefing Thursday morning. The couple's teenage son called 911 shortly after midnight after discovering the bodies, authorities said. Two children were home at the time of the shootings but were unharmed.

"Former Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax shot and killed his wife inside of their home and then shot and killed himself," Davis told reporters. Fairfax shot Cerina several times in the basement of the multimillion-dollar residence on Guinivere Drive in Annandale before moving upstairs to the primary bedroom, where he died by suicide, the chief said.

No note was immediately found, and police described the incident as a domestic matter tied to an ongoing and contentious divorce. The couple had been separated, and proceedings were described as "messy" by officials familiar with the situation. No other suspects are being sought, and the investigation remains active as detectives process the scene.

Justin Fairfax, 47, served as Virginia's lieutenant governor from 2018 to 2022 alongside Gov. Ralph Northam. A Democrat and former federal prosecutor, he rose quickly in state politics after winning election in 2017 without prior elected experience. His tenure was overshadowed by sexual assault allegations from two women that surfaced in 2019, which he vehemently denied. The claims, made during his time as a candidate, derailed potential higher ambitions, including a run for governor, though no criminal charges were ever filed.

Cerina Fairfax, whose full name and age were not immediately released by authorities beyond her relation to the former lieutenant governor, was described by friends as a devoted mother. The couple had at least two teenage sons. Neighbors in the upscale Annandale community expressed shock at the violence in a quiet, family-oriented neighborhood just outside Washington, D.C.

Fairfax County police responded to the 911 call around 12:15 a.m. Officers found both adults dead from apparent gunshot wounds. The medical examiner will conduct autopsies to determine exact causes and manners of death, but police classified the case as murder-suicide based on preliminary evidence.

The tragedy comes as Fairfax had largely stepped away from public life following his term. After leaving office in 2022, he maintained a low profile amid the lingering effects of the 2019 allegations, which led to intense scrutiny and calls for his resignation that he resisted. Supporters at the time pointed to his denials and lack of charges, while critics highlighted the seriousness of the accusations involving incidents from his college and law school years.

Political figures across Virginia reacted with sorrow Thursday. Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican, issued a statement offering condolences to the family. "This is a heartbreaking loss for Virginia," Youngkin said. "Our thoughts are with the children and extended family during this unimaginable time."

Former colleagues in the Democratic Party also expressed grief while acknowledging the complicated legacy. "Justin was a talented public servant whose personal struggles ultimately defined his later years," one former Democratic lawmaker said on condition of anonymity. "Today we mourn the loss of life and pray for the surviving children."

The couple's home, valued in the millions, sat in a leafy suburb known for its proximity to the nation's capital and strong schools. Neighbors reported no obvious signs of distress in recent weeks, though some noted the couple had been living apart as divorce proceedings advanced.

Domestic violence experts cautioned against speculating on motives but noted that murder-suicides often occur amid relationship breakdowns, financial stress or mental health challenges. Virginia has seen several high-profile cases in recent years, prompting renewed calls for stronger support systems for families in crisis.

Fairfax's political career began with promise. Born in Pittsburgh and raised in Washington, D.C., he graduated from Duke University and Harvard Law School. He worked as an assistant U.S. attorney in the Eastern District of Virginia before entering politics. His 2017 victory as lieutenant governor made him one of the highest-ranking Black elected officials in the state at the time.

As lieutenant governor, Fairfax presided over the state Senate and cast tie-breaking votes on key legislation. He championed criminal justice reform and education issues. Yet the 2019 allegations — one involving an alleged assault at the 2004 Democratic National Convention and another from his time at Duke — dominated headlines. Fairfax called the claims "fabricated" and compared the scrutiny to a "lynching." The controversy effectively ended his viability as a statewide candidate.

After leaving office, Fairfax explored private sector opportunities and occasional public commentary. Friends described him as devoted to his children despite marital difficulties. Cerina Fairfax had maintained a relatively private life focused on family.

Police have not released details about the firearm used or whether it was legally owned. Virginia law requires background checks for most gun purchases, but specifics in this case were not disclosed.

The surviving children were taken into protective custody and are being supported by family members and crisis counselors. Authorities urged anyone experiencing domestic issues to seek help through resources like the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

Thursday's incident has drawn national attention, with major outlets covering the fall of a once-rising political star. Social media filled with reactions ranging from shock to reflections on mental health and the pressures of public life.

Mental health advocates used the moment to highlight warning signs in divorcing couples and the importance of access to counseling. "Tragedies like this remind us how critical it is to prioritize emotional well-being during life transitions," said a spokesperson for a Virginia-based crisis intervention group.

Fairfax County, one of the wealthiest and most diverse counties in the nation, rarely sees violence of this nature in its residential areas. The police department's major crimes unit is leading the investigation, with assistance from state police if needed.

As details emerge, the focus remains on the two children left without parents. Family friends have begun organizing support, and a GoFundMe or similar fund may be established to assist with their care.

The case also revives discussion around the 2019 allegations against Fairfax, though police emphasized that Thursday's events appear unrelated to those past claims. No connection has been suggested by authorities.

Virginia's political landscape has shifted since Fairfax's time in office. Democrats regained the governorship in 2025, but the state remains competitive. The former lieutenant governor's story serves as a cautionary tale about the personal toll that high-stakes public service and personal turmoil can exact.

Funeral arrangements for both Justin and Cerina Fairfax have not been announced. The family has requested privacy as they grieve.

In a statement, Fairfax County Police urged the community to look out for one another. "Domestic incidents can escalate quickly," Chief Davis said. "If you or someone you know is in danger, reach out for help immediately."

The tragedy has left many in Virginia's political and legal circles stunned. Colleagues who worked with Fairfax remembered him as charismatic and driven, qualities that propelled his early success but could not shield him from later personal challenges.

As the investigation continues, authorities have cordoned off the home and are interviewing witnesses and reviewing any available surveillance or digital evidence. No charges will be filed given the apparent suicide of the suspect.

For now, the quiet streets of Annandale bear the weight of a sudden and violent end to a prominent family. The loss of two lives in such circumstances underscores the hidden struggles that can exist behind even the most successful facades.