Toyota Recalls 13,390 HiLux Utes in Australia Over Steering Failure Risk: 'Death' Warning for Bull Bar Models

MELBOURNE — Toyota Australia has issued an urgent safety recall for 13,390 new-generation HiLux utes, warning that a faulty wiring installation on genuine accessory bull bars or nudge bars could cause sudden loss of electric power steering assistance, dramatically increasing steering effort and the risk of serious accidents.

The recall, announced in late March and gaining fresh urgency this week, affects 2025 and 2026 model-year HiLux vehicles produced between August 28, 2025, and February 24, 2026. It specifically targets vehicles fitted with Toyota Genuine Accessory bull bars or nudge bars combined with a light bar where the wiring harness may have been incorrectly installed.

Toyota described the issue as a potential compromise to the earth connection of the Electronic Power Steering (EPS) module. In affected vehicles, this could result in partial or complete loss of power steering assistance, making the ute significantly harder to steer, especially at lower speeds or during evasive manoeuvres.

Safety Concerns Spark 'Death Risk' Headlines

Media outlets have labelled the fault a potential "death risk" due to the sudden nature of power steering loss in a popular work and family vehicle. The HiLux remains Australia's best-selling ute and one of the nation's top-selling vehicles overall, with strong appeal among tradies, farmers and recreational users who frequently add bull bars for protection and lighting.

No crashes or injuries have been officially linked to the fault in Australia so far, but Toyota acted swiftly after identifying the manufacturing variation during accessory installation. The company emphasised that the issue stems not from the base vehicle design but from the accessory fitment process at dealerships or approved installers.

What Owners Need to Know

Toyota is contacting affected owners by mail and urges them to check their VIN on the official Toyota Australia recall portal or the government's Vehicle Recalls website. Repairs will be carried out free of charge at authorised dealers. The fix involves inspecting the wiring harness and correcting the earth terminal orientation if necessary — a relatively straightforward procedure expected to take under an hour in most cases.

Owners with fitted genuine Toyota bull bars or nudge bars with light bars are most at risk. Vehicles without these accessories are not affected. Toyota has stressed that only genuine accessories installed through official channels fall under this campaign.

Broader Context for Australia's Favourite Ute

The HiLux has long dominated the Australian ute market, known for its durability and reliability in tough conditions. The latest generation, launched in 2025, introduced updated styling, improved technology and refined powertrains. However, this early recall on a popular accessory package has drawn attention to quality control in the aftermarket fitting process.

Industry experts note that bull bars remain extremely common on Australian utes, often installed immediately after purchase for outback and urban protection. The recall highlights the importance of professional installation and regular vehicle checks, particularly for safety-critical systems like steering.

Toyota's Response and Dealer Preparations

Toyota Australia has assured customers that dealer networks are fully prepared to handle the influx of recall inspections. Parts and technical instructions have already been distributed. The company said in its official statement that customer safety remains the top priority and apologised for any inconvenience caused.

This recall comes amid heightened scrutiny of vehicle safety standards in Australia. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) and Product Safety Australia continue to monitor compliance, while the voluntary recall system relies on manufacturers self-reporting and proactively addressing issues.

What HiLux Owners Should Do Immediately

Check Your VIN — Visit Toyota Australia's recall page or the federal recalls website and enter your vehicle identification number. Do Not Delay — Even if the vehicle feels normal, have it inspected promptly. Monitor Symptoms — Increased steering effort, warning lights on the dashboard, or unusual noises could indicate the fault. Contact Your Dealer — Book an appointment as soon as possible; repairs are free. Spread the Word — Inform friends or colleagues who own recent HiLux models with bull bars.

Impact on the Market and Consumer Confidence

The recall affects a relatively small but significant portion of the new HiLux fleet — roughly equivalent to several weeks of sales volume. While it may cause short-term inconvenience, analysts believe Toyota's swift action will help preserve brand trust in a competitive ute segment that includes strong rivals like the Ford Ranger and Isuzu D-Max.

For owners planning long trips or heavy towing, the recall serves as a timely reminder. Power steering failure in a loaded ute could prove particularly hazardous on highways or remote roads.

Toyota continues to enjoy strong sales momentum with the HiLux despite the issue. The company has sold tens of thousands of the new-generation models since launch, underscoring its enduring popularity across Australia.

Looking Ahead

This is the latest in a series of accessory-related recalls across the automotive industry, where complex integrations sometimes reveal unforeseen interactions. Toyota has committed to reviewing its accessory installation processes to prevent similar issues in future.

As the April 2026 deadline for owner notifications approaches, affected customers are encouraged to act quickly. Free repairs, combined with Toyota's reputation for standing behind its products, should minimise long-term disruption.

In the meantime, drivers of recalled HiLux utes are advised to exercise extra caution, particularly in demanding driving conditions, until their vehicle has been inspected and cleared.

Toyota Australia will provide further updates as the recall campaign progresses. Owners with questions can contact their local dealer or Toyota Customer Service directly.