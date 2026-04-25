HOUSTON — Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. became the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history Thursday with a three-year, $150 million contract extension, then opened his news conference with a heartfelt prayer giving all glory to Jesus Christ and emphasizing that the massive payday was never about the money.

The 24-year-old All-Pro, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 draft, secured $134 million in guarantees in the deal that keeps him under team control through 2030. His new average annual value of $50 million tops the previous mark held by edge rusher Micah Parsons. The contract includes a rare no-trade clause for a non-quarterback and a $32 million signing bonus.

Moments after the agreement was finalized, Anderson took the podium and immediately bowed his head in prayer. "Thank You, Jesus — Jesus, I owe all I am to You," he said. "Thank You for blessing me and keeping me and holding me together all these years. Without Jesus I am nothing." The powerful opening set the tone for an emotional press conference focused on faith, family and gratitude rather than dollars.

Tears flowed as Anderson described the moment his agent called with the news. "I literally just started crying," he said. "We FaceTimed my parents... my whole family just went crazy. It was a big moment for us. It was bigger than me. I think about my family, everything we've been through, to be able to bless them just as much as they've blessed me."

Anderson, a devout Christian who has spoken openly about his faith throughout his career, credited God for the journey from Alabama standout to NFL superstar. He referenced a recent visit to a prison ministry that deepened his walk with Christ. "Walking into that prison and seeing how strong their faith was — these guys facing life sentences, don't get to see their kids — but their faith in Jesus Christ was so strong. It literally changed my life," he said.

The extension rewards Anderson's rapid rise. In just three seasons, he has established himself as one of the league's most dominant pass rushers, earning Defensive Player of the Year consideration and helping transform the Texans into contenders. His combination of speed, power and relentless motor has drawn comparisons to some of the game's all-time great edge defenders.

Texans general manager Nick Caserio praised Anderson's character as much as his on-field production. "Will is not only an elite player but an elite person," Caserio said. "He leads by example, he's humble, and his faith is at the center of everything he does. We're thrilled to have him locked up long term."

The deal comes after the Texans exercised Anderson's fifth-year option earlier in April, setting the stage for the extension. With the new contract, Anderson is now tied to Houston through the 2030 season at a total potential value of $177 million when including previous rookie deal earnings.

Financially, the extension resets the market for elite pass rushers. Anderson's $50 million AAV surpasses Parsons' previous benchmark and reflects the rising value of defensive stars in today's pass-heavy NFL. The massive guarantee provides security while giving the Texans flexibility in future salary cap planning.

Anderson's teammates and coaches expressed excitement. Quarterback C.J. Stroud called him "the heart and soul of our defense" and praised his leadership. Head coach DeMeco Ryans highlighted Anderson's work ethic and commitment to excellence both on and off the field.

Beyond football, Anderson has used his platform for faith-based initiatives. His recent prison visit with agent Nicole Lynn was part of broader efforts to share his testimony. In the press conference, he encouraged young athletes to keep God first. "Put Him at the center of everything," Anderson said. "Success means more when your foundation is built on faith."

The contract news spread rapidly across social media, with many praising Anderson's humility and faith-first approach in a league often defined by flash and materialism. Hashtags like #GloryToGod and #WillAnderson trended as fans and fellow players shared clips of his prayer.

Analysts view the deal as a win-win. The Texans lock in a cornerstone defender during his prime years, while Anderson gains financial security to support his family and pursue off-field passions. His emphasis on gratitude and faith resonated deeply in a sports culture hungry for authentic voices.

As training camp approaches, Anderson will report as one of the league's highest-paid players with expectations to continue his ascent. The Texans, fresh off strong recent seasons, see him as central to their Super Bowl aspirations.

For Anderson, the moment was never just about the money. "This is about family, about faith, about what God has done in my life," he said. "I'm just trying to walk in my purpose and glorify Him every step of the way."

The record-breaking extension and faith-centered celebration mark another chapter in Will Anderson Jr.'s remarkable journey — from Alabama recruit to NFL superstar — all while keeping his eyes fixed on what he believes matters most.