LOS ANGELES — Callan McAuliffe, the Australian actor who brought quiet redemption and moral complexity to Alden across multiple seasons of AMC's blockbuster zombie saga "The Walking Dead," has landed the lead role in the eerie new psychological horror film "Deluxe Ocean View," with production now underway on the frozen shores of Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

The casting, announced this week, marks a high-profile pivot for the 30-year-old performer from post-apocalyptic survival drama into a genre that probes the darkest corners of the human psyche. In "Deluxe Ocean View," McAuliffe stars as Ethan Everett, a once-celebrated exposé journalist whose career teeters on collapse. Desperate for a comeback story, he journeys to a nearly deserted luxury resort on the icy Massachusetts coastline in the dead of winter, seeking what he believes will be a career-saving interview.

What awaits him is far more sinister. The opulent yet empty hotel itself appears to function as a malevolent entity, unearthing buried secrets, repressed guilt and shattering illusions before methodically destroying its guests. As isolation deepens and reality frays, Ethan finds himself trapped in a psychological labyrinth where the line between nightmare and waking life dissolves.

The film, written by and co-starring Ryan Powers (known to Marvel fans as "She-Hulk" actor), reunites a compelling ensemble. Camryn Manheim ("The Practice," "Ghost Whisperer") portrays Vera, the enigmatic owner of the resort. Henry Ian Cusick ("Lost," "The 100") plays Simon, a morally ambiguous guest whose presence adds layers of tension. Ray Campbell ("Breaking Bad," "The Last Ship") takes on Oliver, the watchful manager, while Powers himself appears as Johnny, an elusive drifter entangled in the unfolding terror.

Directed by Laurence Vannicelli, whose previous credits include the unsettling horror "Mother, May I?," the project represents a refreshed creative vision after earlier development shifts. Production is rolling now in Cape Cod, capitalizing on the desolate winter landscape to heighten the film's atmosphere of dread and claustrophobia.

For McAuliffe, the role offers a chance to showcase dramatic range beyond the constraints of long-form television. Born in Sydney, he first gained international attention as a teenager in the 2010 coming-of-age drama "Flipped" opposite Madeline Carroll. Subsequent roles included appearances in "The Great Gatsby," the war film "Greyhound" alongside Tom Hanks, and a string of independent projects that demonstrated his versatility.

His "Walking Dead" tenure, spanning seasons 8 through 11, saw Alden evolve from a reluctant Savior to a key Hilltop community member and eventual romantic partner to Enid. Fans praised McAuliffe's nuanced portrayal of a man seeking atonement amid constant horror. The character's arc — marked by loss, leadership and quiet heroism — resonated deeply in a series defined by moral gray areas.

Transitioning from walkers to psychological ghosts represents a natural yet bold next step. "Deluxe Ocean View" trades external threats for internal ones, forcing its protagonist to confront personal demons amplified by a seemingly sentient location. The premise echoes classics like "The Shining" and "1408" while promising a fresh, character-driven approach to isolation horror.

Producers include Powers through his R U Mad At Me Productions banner, alongside Jason B. Stamey, whose resume boasts work on "WandaVision" and "Avengers: Endgame," and Ellyn Vander Wyden. Bradley Bredeweg, previously attached to direct, serves as executive producer. The team's combined television and blockbuster experience suggests "Deluxe Ocean View" could blend intimate psychological terror with polished production values.

The setting plays a starring role. Cape Cod in winter offers stark visuals — snow-dusted dunes, crashing gray Atlantic waves and the hollow elegance of an off-season resort. Cinematographer Andrew Huebscher is capturing the isolation that makes the supernatural elements feel inescapably intimate. Early set reports hint at practical effects and atmospheric sound design intended to unsettle audiences long after the credits roll.

McAuliffe joins a growing list of "Walking Dead" alumni thriving in horror. Norman Reedus continues exploring dark territory in multiple projects, while others like Chandler Riggs have returned to genre roots. The franchise's influence on modern horror remains undeniable, having launched careers and popularized serialized survival storytelling. McAuliffe's new venture allows him to leverage that fanbase while carving an independent path.

Industry observers note the timing is strategic. Psychological horror continues its box-office and streaming dominance, with films emphasizing dread over gore finding dedicated audiences. "Deluxe Ocean View" positions itself in that lane, promising tension built through performance, environment and slow-burn revelation rather than jump scares alone.

Powers, who penned the script, brings personal investment as both writer and actor. His dual role as Johnny adds meta layers — a storyteller embedded in his own tale of unraveling truth. The ensemble's collective experience across prestige television and indie film suggests strong on-set chemistry capable of elevating the material.

Details on release remain under wraps, but with cameras already rolling, anticipation is building. Horror enthusiasts speculate a festival premiere could follow post-production, potentially targeting events like SXSW or Toronto before a wider theatrical or streaming rollout. No distributor has been announced.

McAuliffe has kept a relatively low profile since "The Walking Dead" concluded its flagship run, focusing on selective projects that challenge him. "Deluxe Ocean View" appears tailor-made for that ambition. The journalist role demands vulnerability, intellectual intensity and eventual psychological fracture — a demanding showcase for any actor.

As production advances amid the actual winter chill of Massachusetts, the cast and crew are reportedly embracing the environment's natural eeriness. Sources close to the set describe an atmosphere of focused creativity, with Vannicelli encouraging improvisation within the tightly constructed psychological framework.

The film arrives at a moment when audiences crave sophisticated scares. Post-pandemic interest in stories about isolation, hidden truths and mental fragility remains high. "Deluxe Ocean View" seems poised to tap directly into those currents.

For McAuliffe, landing this lead represents validation of his post-"Walking Dead" trajectory. Alden's fans will undoubtedly follow him into this new nightmare, but the role offers broader appeal — a chance to introduce himself to new viewers as a dramatic force beyond genre television.

As winter filming continues on Cape Cod, "Deluxe Ocean View" is shaping up as one of the more intriguing independent horror projects of the year. With McAuliffe anchoring a talented cast under Vannicelli's direction, the film promises to deliver both chills and substance.

Whether the haunted resort ultimately consumes Ethan Everett or forces his redemption remains to be seen. One thing is certain: Callan McAuliffe is stepping confidently into a new chapter, trading zombie hordes for something far more personal and haunting. Horror fans and "Walking Dead" devotees alike will be watching closely.