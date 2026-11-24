SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Nvidia shares surged roughly 30% on Monday after the company's board reinstated co-founder Jensen Huang as president and chief executive, effective immediately, recovering much of the steep losses that followed his resignation 11 days earlier.

The stock, which had closed at $125.53 on Nov. 20 after a sharp decline tied to leadership uncertainty and broader concerns over artificial-intelligence spending, traded in the $160 to $169 range during Monday's session. The move added hundreds of billions of dollars in market value in a single day and lifted technology indexes.

The board's unanimous vote came after discussions with Huang and input from senior U.S. government officials. Directors said they were satisfied with his candor and ability to lead, and that his return posed no national security risk. Board chair Harvey C. Jones stated that the reinstatement was "in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers."

Huang, who co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and led it through its transformation into the central supplier of chips for artificial-intelligence systems, said in a statement that he was "honored to return to NVIDIA and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution." He added that he could not wait to get back to work.

Market reaction and remaining valuation questions

The rally reversed a large portion of the decline that began after Huang's Nov. 12 resignation amid reports of extramarital affairs, including one involving a businesswoman U.S. authorities had identified as a suspected Chinese intelligence asset. Beijing has denied the allegation. Before the reinstatement, the stock had fallen more than 40% from its October highs and had logged multiple consecutive weekly losses.

President Donald Trump, who had publicly called for Huang's return, described the board's decision as the "correct and proper decision." Broader markets responded positively, with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 posting solid gains as investors reassessed risks around Nvidia's leadership.

Even after the surge, the stock remains well below its 52-week high near $243. Analysts continue to publish price targets that, on average, sit in a range that implies further upside from current levels, though many of those targets were set or adjusted before or around the period of leadership uncertainty. Several firms had cut targets after the resignation while retaining buy or overweight ratings, citing the company's underlying business momentum.

Business performance during the brief absence

Nvidia reported strong quarterly results during Huang's absence, with interim chief executive Colette Kress describing operations as business as usual from a commercial perspective. Revenue growth remained robust, driven by demand for AI processors, and the company indicated that demand continued to exceed supply in key segments. Cloud customers have continued to commit large sums to data-center capacity built around Nvidia's products.

The board has said an independent committee will continue investigating reports that Huang was the target of a foreign intelligence effort. Multiple external reviews, including by the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Department of Justice, remain underway on matters ranging from accounting practices to export-control compliance. Those processes introduce an element of ongoing uncertainty even as Huang returns to the role.

Analyst views on further gains

Wall Street remains predominantly constructive on the shares. A majority of analysts covering the stock maintain buy or equivalent ratings, with average 12-month price targets still implying substantial upside from the levels seen after Monday's rebound, according to consensus compilations. Some targets reach into the mid-$200s or higher, reflecting expectations of continued revenue growth from AI infrastructure spending.

However, the recent price jump has already captured a significant portion of the recovery that many investors anticipated once leadership clarity returned. Doubling from Monday's trading range would require the stock to regain and substantially exceed its prior highs, a move that would depend on sustained AI capital spending by major customers, successful execution of Nvidia's product roadmap, and resolution of regulatory and governance questions without material disruption.

Analysts have noted that the company's competitive position in high-performance AI chips remains strong, supported by long-term supply agreements and customer commitments. At the same time, they have flagged risks including potential moderation in hyperscaler spending, export restrictions, and the lingering effects of the recent leadership episode on governance perceptions.

Factors that would support or limit further appreciation

Further gains would likely require evidence that AI-related demand remains on track, that the ongoing investigations do not produce adverse findings that affect customer confidence or financial reporting, and that Huang's return restores the operational and strategic continuity that markets had associated with his tenure. The company has continued its share-repurchase program and maintains a large remaining authorization.

Conversely, any indication that major customers are slowing orders, that regulatory inquiries expand, or that competitive pressures from other chipmakers intensify could limit upside. Valuation multiples, which had compressed during the sell-off, have expanded again with the rebound; continued multiple expansion would depend on earnings growth meeting or exceeding elevated expectations.

Huang's statement emphasized humility and renewed commitment. The board's assessment that it is satisfied with his leadership ability and that government input cleared national-security concerns has removed the most immediate source of uncertainty that had weighed on the stock. Whether that translates into a sustained advance—or a rapid doubling—will depend on subsequent financial results, customer commentary, and the outcome of the continuing reviews.

For now, the market has treated the reinstatement as a clear positive. The stock's sharp recovery demonstrates how closely investors have linked Nvidia's valuation to Huang's presence at the helm. Additional gains remain possible if the underlying AI demand story holds, but the path from the post-rebound price to a double is not assured and would require continued strong execution amid unresolved external scrutiny.