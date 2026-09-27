What to Know About 'Brain Fog,' the Common but Often Overlooked Symptom of Perimenopause and Menopause

Forgetting words mid-sentence, walking into a room and losing track of why, and feeling generally more scattered or unable to focus are experiences many people associate with occasional distraction. But for women in their 30s through 50s, these symptoms are frequently a sign of something more specific: a common but often under-discussed part of the menopause transition known as "brain fog."

Dr. Karen Tang, a board-certified gynecologist, addressed the symptom directly in a recent column published as part of The Washington Post's Featured Voices series. "If you are in your 30s to 50s, and find yourself forgetting words or why you walked into a room, feeling more scattered, and struggling to focus, you're not alone," Tang wrote. "This is a very common symptom of perimenopause or menopause called 'brain fog,' and it can be one of the most bothersome parts of the menopause transition."

Brain fog is not a formal medical diagnosis but rather a widely used term describing a collection of cognitive changes that can make thinking feel slower, less organized or less clear than usual. According to health researchers, between roughly 60% and two-thirds of women report cognitive symptoms such as forgetfulness or distractibility during the menopause transition. Common symptoms include difficulty concentrating, slower thinking, trouble finding the right words, increased distractibility, mental fatigue, and challenges with multitasking or staying organized. These symptoms can come and go, but they can meaningfully interfere with work performance, daily responsibilities and personal confidence.

The underlying cause traces back to hormonal changes. Perimenopause, the years leading up to menopause, is marked by fluctuating and eventually declining levels of estrogen and progesterone, hormones that play a significant role in regulating brain function well beyond their more widely known reproductive roles. According to The Menopause Charity, estrogen stimulates the brain, helps keep neurons firing, supports the growth of new brain cells and helps existing cells form new connections. At a cellular level, estrogen also prompts brain cells to burn more glucose, their primary fuel source, meaning that declining estrogen levels during the menopause transition can affect how efficiently the brain is able to access and use energy.

Perimenopause itself typically begins sometime in a woman's 40s, though it can start earlier for some, and can last for several years before a woman reaches menopause, technically defined as the point at which a woman has gone without a menstrual period for 12 consecutive months, usually occurring between ages 45 and 55. Notably, some research suggests brain fog symptoms can be more pronounced during perimenopause specifically than during the more stable hormonal state that follows menopause itself, since perimenopausal hormone levels tend to fluctuate more erratically, with estrogen rising and falling unpredictably, compared with the steadier, more gradual decline that characterizes the menopausal transition once periods have fully stopped.

Longitudinal research has found small but measurable declines in objective memory performance as women transition into perimenopause, changes that are not explained by advancing age alone, according to research published in the journal Climacteric. Even so, researchers have emphasized that when these memory declines do occur, performance generally remains within normal limits for the overwhelming majority of women affected, distinguishing typical menopause-related brain fog from more serious, progressive cognitive conditions such as dementia.

Health experts note that brain fog rarely occurs in isolation during the menopause transition. It frequently presents alongside other common perimenopause symptoms, including hot flashes, night sweats, insomnia, stress, anxiety and depression, all of which are themselves linked to fluctuating estrogen levels and can, in turn, further compound cognitive symptoms. Poor sleep tied to hot flashes or night sweats specifically has been identified as a significant contributing factor that can worsen brain fog symptoms independent of hormonal changes alone.

Fortunately, health experts point to several evidence-based strategies for addressing menopause-related brain fog. Hormone therapy, also known as hormone replacement therapy, remains among the most effective treatment options for managing the hormonal fluctuations that contribute to the symptom, with some research suggesting women who begin hormone therapy during perimenopause or early menopause may experience better cognitive outcomes than those who start treatment later in the transition. Beyond hormone therapy, experts commonly recommend a range of lifestyle-focused approaches, including improving sleep quality, staying physically active, eating regular and balanced meals, staying adequately hydrated, and actively managing stress, all of which have been associated with improved cognitive clarity during the menopause transition.

Research also offers some reassurance regarding the long-term trajectory of menopause-related brain fog. Cognitive function often returns to baseline levels, or in some cases even improves, once the dramatic hormonal fluctuations characteristic of perimenopause have settled into the more stable postmenopausal hormonal state. That said, the timeline for improvement varies considerably between individuals, with some women experiencing relief within a matter of months, while others may continue experiencing symptoms for several years.

Health experts generally advise women experiencing persistent or particularly severe cognitive symptoms to speak with a healthcare provider, both to confirm that perimenopause or menopause is the underlying cause rather than another treatable condition, such as thyroid dysfunction, and to discuss whether hormone therapy or other interventions may be appropriate for their individual circumstances. While brain fog can be genuinely distressing, particularly for women concerned about their long-term cognitive health, researchers emphasize that it represents a well-documented, common and, for most women, ultimately temporary feature of the menopause transition rather than a sign of a more serious underlying neurological condition.