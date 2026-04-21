April 21, 2026, would have been the late Queen Elizabeth II's 100th birthday, and her son, King Charles III, is leading the tributes for her on this special day.

Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8, 2022. She was 96 years old.

King Charles III Leads Tributes for Queen Elizabeth II

According to a report by CNN, King Charles shared a personal message on his mother's birth anniversary, which has been shared online,

"Her near century was one of remarkable change, and yet, through each passing decade, through every transformation, she remained constant, steadfast and wholly devoted to the people she served," he said in the video.

The royal family's social media pages shared a photo of the smiling queen with a simple caption, "Remembering Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, 1926 – 2022."

You can watch King Charles III's full message below.

Memorial Project for Queen Elizabeth II

To commemorate Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles and Queen Camilla will be showed the final design of a traditional bronze statue of the late queen as part of a memorial project, according to BBC.

The statue, which will be 9.84 feet tall, will be placed in St. James's Park. It is inspired by the 1955 painting of the late Queen by Pietro Annigoni.

Aside from this bronze statue, a bust of the Queen in her later years is also part of the memorial project. A bronze statue of her husband, the late Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, will likewise be included.

A digital historical archive will also be created as part of the project and will include memories and history of royal events.