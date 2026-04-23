An unattended bag left behind in Perth Airport Terminal 1 has led to a police investigation that required certain parts of the airport to be cordoned off.

The airport's drop-off and pick-up area was temporarily closed, but passengers were eventually allowed to re-enter the airport after two hours.

Unattended Bag Sparks Police Investigation

According to a report by 9News, both federal and state police responded to the incident. A man has been arrested in the city in connection to the investigation for questioning.

Aside from the drop-off and pick-up area, the airport also had to temporarily close down its check‑in areas, as well as the short-term car park.

The terminal reopened before 6:30 p.m. (8:30 p.m. AEST).

As of press time, it has not been revealed what was found in the unattended bag. Other details of the investigation have likewise not been revealed.

Unattended Bag Causes Delays

According to ABC News, the Perth Airport addressed the incident and warned passengers of potential delays.

"The AFP and [WA Police] investigation at Terminal 1 International has now concluded, and the impacted areas are beginning to reopen," the Perth Airport said in its statement.

"Delays are expected, and we are working closely with our airline partners and relevant agencies to return operations to normal as quickly as possible," the statement added.

The airport went on to advise passengers to "check directly with their airline for the latest flight information."