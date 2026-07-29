Commonwealth Games 2026 Full Schedule: Dates, Sports and Venues for Glasgow's 10-Day Event in Scotland

The 2026 Commonwealth Games are underway in Glasgow, Scotland, bringing together athletes from across the Commonwealth of Nations for a 10-day, 10-sport competition that runs through the first weekend of August. Here's a full breakdown of the schedule, venues and events for this year's Games.

When and Where the Games Are Being Held

The Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games run from Thursday, July 23, when the opening ceremony took place, through Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland. The event marks the fourth time Scotland has hosted the Commonwealth Games, following the 1970 and 1986 editions in Edinburgh and the 2014 Games, which were also held in Glasgow.

Officially known as the XXIII Commonwealth Games, this year's competition also carries added historical significance. The 2026 Commonwealth Games will be the first to be held since the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the accession of King Charles III as Head of the Commonwealth.

A Scaled-Back but Still Global Field

This year's Games feature a more streamlined program than previous editions, though the event still draws a substantial international field. The Games are expected to bring together 74 Commonwealth Games Associations and roughly 3,000 athletes competing across 215 medal events in 11 sports total, with competitors representing their nations and territories under their own flags. According to organizers, the athletes will compete across four venues situated within an eight-mile corridor in Glasgow, a compact footprint designed to make the event more accessible and appealing for spectators.

A Streamlined 10-Sport Program

Due to the scaled-back nature of the 2026 Games, several sports that have featured in previous editions were excluded from this year's official roster, including cricket, hockey, badminton, wrestling, squash and rugby sevens. In their place, organizers built a 10-sport program, including six fully integrated Para Sports, which they describe as featuring the largest-ever Para Sport medal event program in Commonwealth Games history.

Athletics: The Heart of the Games

Athletics remains the centerpiece of the Commonwealth Games program, as it has been since the sport's introduction at the 1911 Inter-Empire Games, the recognized precursor to the modern Commonwealth Games. Track and field events are being held at Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow from July 27 through Aug. 1.

This year's athletics program includes several notable changes from past Games. Out-of-stadium events have been dropped for this edition, but organizers have reintroduced the mile race, branded as the Commonwealth Mile for both men and women, connecting to the sport's strong Commonwealth tradition, along with the introduction of a new mixed 4x400-meter relay event. A record program of 16 para-athletics events is also being contested as part of this year's Games.

Tuesday, July 28, marks a particularly high-profile day on the athletics calendar, featuring a showdown among sprinters in the men's 100-meter heats and semifinals, along with continued competition in the 200-meter and 400-meter events.

Swimming and Aquatics

Swimming remains one of the Games' most closely watched events, with competition unfolding across the first week of the schedule. Tuesday's fifth day of competition features notable swimmers including Kyle Chalmers and other top international competitors in the pool, part of an ongoing swimming program that has drawn significant attention throughout the Games' opening days.

3x3 Basketball

Among the sports carried over from the previous Games, 3x3 basketball is being staged at the SEC Centre in Glasgow between July 24 and 29, marking the discipline's second appearance at the Commonwealth Games following its debut at the last edition. This year's competition has been expanded, with the able-bodied tournaments growing to 12 teams each and the wheelchair basketball tournaments expanding to eight teams each, reflecting organizers' emphasis on the Para Sport program.

Track Cycling

Cycling events will close out the Games' second week, held exclusively on the track this year rather than including road cycling events as in past editions. Track cycling is being held at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome in Glasgow from July 30 through Aug. 2, marking the 22nd appearance of cycling at the Commonwealth Games, with both able-bodied and para-cycling categories contested across the four-day competition window.

Lawn Bowls

Lawn bowls also returns to this year's program with a notable format change from previous Games. The competition is being held at the SEC Centre from July 24 through Aug. 2, marking the 22nd time bowls has featured at the Commonwealth Games, having appeared in every edition except 1966. This year's competition is being contested in an indoor format for the first time in the event's history, alongside a reduced overall program compared with past Games.

Venue Overview

Beyond the venues already mentioned, the SEC Centre in Glasgow is hosting multiple sports simultaneously throughout the Games, including 3x3 basketball, indoor bowls, boxing and judo, reflecting the compact, multi-venue approach organizers have taken to keep the footprint of this year's event contained within Glasgow's city limits.

How to Follow the Schedule

Fans looking to track daily events throughout the remainder of the Games can consult the day-by-day schedule published on the official Glasgow 2026 website, which breaks down sessions by sport, venue and time, using local Glasgow time throughout the competition. Broadcast coverage has also been organized to provide what organizers describe as an action-packed schedule spanning each day of competition, given the proximity of the various venues to one another.

With the Games now in their second week, competition continues to build toward its conclusion on Aug. 2, when the final events in cycling, athletics and lawn bowls are scheduled to wrap up, followed by the closing ceremony. Fans following along in the coming days can expect continued high-profile athletics finals at Scotstoun Stadium, medal rounds in 3x3 basketball at the SEC Centre, and the start of track cycling competition at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome as the 2026 Commonwealth Games move into their final stretch.