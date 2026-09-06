10 Things To Know About The Magnitude 3.2 Earthquake That Shook Compton, California This Weekend Sept. 6

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. — A magnitude 3.2 earthquake struck near Compton, California, over the weekend, sending mild shaking through parts of the greater Los Angeles area and prompting hundreds of residents to report feeling the tremor. Here are 10 things to know about the quake and the seismic activity surrounding it.

The quake struck early Sunday morning. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the preliminary magnitude 3.2 earthquake occurred just after midnight, with its epicenter located approximately 2 miles south-southeast of Compton and about 6.1 miles north of Long Beach. It was a shallow quake. The USGS recorded the earthquake's depth at approximately 8 miles, a relatively shallow depth that can allow shaking to be felt more widely at the surface even for a modest-magnitude event. Hundreds of people reported feeling it. As of the most recent tally, more than 620 people had submitted reports through the USGS's "Did You Feel It?" online form, indicating they experienced weak shaking. Residents in cities including La Habra, Seal Beach, Los Angeles, Bell and La Mirada reported feeling the tremor. It follows a pattern of recent minor quakes in the region. The Compton earthquake came just days after a similar magnitude 3.2 quake struck near Ontario in neighboring San Bernardino County on Sept. 2, and a separate magnitude 3.4 quake was recorded near Ontario the same week, roughly 12.5 miles east of Riverside. Compton sits atop one of the most closely watched fault systems in Southern California. Beneath the area lies the Compton blind thrust fault, a concealed fault that does not reach the surface but has been identified by seismologists as capable of producing significantly larger earthquakes than the one recorded this weekend. Because the fault lies directly beneath the densely populated Los Angeles metropolitan area, researchers regard it as posing one of the more significant deterministic seismic risks in the United States. The fault has a history of major ruptures. Research conducted through the Southern California Earthquake Center has found geological evidence that the Compton thrust fault has generated at least six large-magnitude earthquakes, estimated between magnitude 7.0 and 7.4, over the past 14,000 years, though such large ruptures occur only rarely on a human timescale. Small earthquakes are a near-daily occurrence in the area. According to seismic data compiled over more than five decades of record-keeping, the Compton area experiences an average of roughly 2,400 earthquakes of all magnitudes each year, though the vast majority are too small to be felt. Earthquakes of magnitude 3 or higher occur at a rate of roughly 19 per year on average in the area, while quakes reaching magnitude 5 or greater occur closer to once every two years. No damage or injuries were reported. Earthquakes in the magnitude 3 range are generally felt only as brief, mild shaking by people located relatively close to the epicenter, and such quakes rarely cause structural damage to buildings or infrastructure under normal circumstances. As of the most recent update, no damage or injuries had been reported in connection with Sunday's quake. Southern California has experienced stretches of elevated seismic activity before. Geophysicist Dr. Lucy Jones, a prominent seismologist who has studied the region extensively, has previously noted that certain stretches of heightened earthquake activity reflect an ongoing, connected process occurring along the region's fault systems, rather than a series of entirely unrelated, isolated events. Southern California has, at various points in recent years, experienced periods of earthquake activity exceeding typical historical averages, prompting seismologists to monitor whether individual clusters of smaller quakes might be connected to broader stress patterns building along the region's numerous faults. Officials continue urging basic earthquake preparedness. The USGS encourages residents who feel an earthquake, even a minor one, to submit reports through its "Did You Feel It?" system, helping the agency gather real-time data on the geographic extent and intensity of shaking. Emergency management officials routinely remind Southern California residents to maintain basic preparedness measures regardless of how minor recent activity has been, given the region's well-documented exposure to the risk of a significantly larger earthquake in the future. Recommended steps include securing an emergency supply kit with food, water and basic medical supplies, developing a family communication and evacuation plan, and securing heavy furniture and other objects that could pose a hazard if they were to fall during stronger shaking.

The Compton area, along with the broader Los Angeles basin, remains one of the most seismically monitored regions in the country given its dense population and its position atop multiple active fault systems, including the Compton blind thrust fault, the Newport-Inglewood fault and portions of the broader fault network that runs through the greater Los Angeles metropolitan area. While Sunday's magnitude 3.2 quake caused no damage and required no emergency response, seismologists continue to treat even minor tremors as useful data points for understanding the broader stress patterns building across the region's interconnected fault systems.

The USGS has not indicated any specific connection between Sunday's Compton-area quake and the earlier Ontario-area tremors recorded in the preceding days, and officials have not issued any elevated warning regarding the likelihood of further seismic activity in the immediate aftermath of the event. As is standard practice following any earthquake in the region, residents are advised to continue monitoring official USGS updates and local emergency management communications for further developments, particularly given the well-established, if statistically infrequent, potential for a significantly larger earthquake to eventually strike the same fault systems that produced this weekend's minor tremor.