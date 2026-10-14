ChronoScale Stock Tumbles 11% as Tech Sell-Off Deepens, Erasing Gains From $1 Billion Contract Boost

NEW YORK — Shares of ChronoScale Holdings, an artificial intelligence computing infrastructure company, fell sharply Tuesday morning, extending a pullback that has wiped out the stock's gains following a major contract announcement earlier this month.

ChronoScale shares were down $1.98, or 11.1%, at $15.90 in early trading on the Nasdaq. That puts the stock well below the roughly $19 level where it traded in the days after the company announced new customer agreements on Oct. 1.

At Tuesday's price, the company is valued at about $2.3 billion, based on roughly 145.6 million shares outstanding.

No company announcement

ChronoScale did not release news Tuesday that would explain the decline. The drop came as technology stocks broadly came under pressure, with the Nasdaq composite falling in early trading amid a continued global sell-off in semiconductor shares.

Memory chipmakers including Micron and SK Hynix were set to open lower Tuesday, extending losses that began Monday after reports of advances in memory chip technology by Chinese rival ChangXin Memory Technologies. In South Korea overnight, SK Hynix plunged 10.1% and Samsung Electronics fell 7.4%.

Small, high-growth AI infrastructure stocks such as ChronoScale tend to be more volatile than the broader market and often move sharply when investor sentiment toward the AI trade shifts.

ChronoScale's stock has been prone to large swings. Over the past year, it has traded between a low of $3.50, set in December 2025, and a high of $30, reached in July.

From exoskeletons to AI computing

ChronoScale has undergone a dramatic transformation over the past year. The company was formed through the combination of Applied Digital's cloud business and Ekso Bionics Holdings, a maker of robotic exoskeletons.

ChronoScale became the successor to the former Ekso Bionics through a holding company reorganization completed on July 1, and its shares trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker CHRN.

The Menlo Park, California-based company describes itself as an accelerated compute platform built to support demanding AI workloads. It provides dedicated computing environments based on graphics processing units for AI training, inference and high-performance computing.

The company is led by Chief Executive Officer Cenly Chen.

$1 billion revenue target

On Oct. 1, ChronoScale announced a significant expansion of an agreement with an existing customer and a new agreement with a separate customer. The company said the deals are expected to bring its annualized revenue run rate to $1 billion by the third calendar quarter of 2027.

Chen called the agreements "an important validation of both the demand we are seeing" and the company's ability to grow with its customers. The company did not identify the customers.

At the same time, ChronoScale said it had completed the sale of its Ekso Bionics business unit, a move management said would allow it to focus resources and capital on its AI computing platform.

The stock rose about 3% in after-hours trading following the announcement.

Recent partnerships

The contract announcement followed a series of deals over the summer. In late August, ChronoScale announced an AI infrastructure partnership with Microsoft for a 50-megawatt AI compute deployment in North America. Earlier that month, it announced a strategic partnership with Nutanix aimed at accelerating enterprise adoption of AI.

The company has also expanded its leadership team, appointing a new chief technology officer and chief product officer.

Analyst views

Analyst coverage of the company remains limited. Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage of ChronoScale on Sept. 18 with an outperform rating and a $32 price target, well above Tuesday's trading level.

Losses persist

Despite its ambitious growth targets, ChronoScale remains unprofitable. The company reported revenue of about $71.6 million over the trailing 12 months, with a net loss of roughly $49 million to $50 million. Its fiscal year ended May 31, 2026.

The company also remains cash-flow negative, and building out large-scale GPU infrastructure requires significant capital. Investors will be watching how ChronoScale funds its expansion as it works toward its revenue target.

Still up sharply for the year

Even after Tuesday's decline, ChronoScale shares remain well above where they started 2026. The stock began the year at $8.64, meaning it is still up more than 80% year to date.

Over the longer term, however, the stock's history reflects the volatility of its predecessor. Shares of the company, including its years as Ekso Bionics, remain far below levels seen after its listing more than a decade ago.

AI infrastructure under scrutiny

The broader market for AI computing infrastructure has attracted heavy investment as companies race to secure the processing power needed to train and run AI models. Smaller providers have sought to compete with major cloud companies by offering dedicated capacity to AI developers and enterprises.

But the sector has also faced growing scrutiny over the sustainability of AI spending and the financial strength of companies making large infrastructure commitments. Recent concerns about AI revenue growth at leading developers have weighed on technology shares, adding to volatility across the sector.

Investors will look for further details on ChronoScale's customer deployments, financing and progress toward its revenue target when the company next reports financial results.