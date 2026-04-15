LOS ANGELES — Alexia Jayy, the powerhouse vocalist from Team Adam Levine, was crowned the winner of "The Voice" Season 29 on Tuesday night, becoming the first African-American woman to take home the title in the singing competition's two-decade history.

The dramatic reveal capped a two-night "Battle of Champions" finale that aired on NBC and streamed on Peacock, drawing superfans and past contestants to vote in-studio rather than through traditional audience polling. Jayy, 31, edged out strong competition from Team Kelly Clarkson's Liv Ciara in second place, Team John Legend's Lucas West in third and Team Kelly's Mikenley Brown in fourth.

Host Carson Daly announced the results at the end of the two-hour episode, sparking emotional cheers from the studio audience and tears from the coaches. Levine, who returned to the coaching panel alongside Clarkson and Legend, celebrated his fourth victory as a coach — tying him with Clarkson for second-most wins behind Blake Shelton. "I almost forgot what this felt like," Levine said on stage, embracing Jayy after the confetti fell.

Jayy, a mother of two from Irvington, Alabama, near Mobile, delivered standout performances throughout the finale. She commanded the stage with a bold rendition of "Lady Marmalade," moved coaches to tears with Adele's "One and Only" and joined Levine for an energetic duet of Maroon 5's "Sunday Morning." Her emotional delivery and vocal range consistently earned praise as "one of the best singers I have ever heard in my life," Levine declared earlier in the season.

The season, branded "The Voice: Battle of Champions," introduced several twists. Coaches were all previous winners themselves — Levine, Clarkson and Legend — creating an all-star panel. An innovative All-Star Showdown allowed returning champions to compete for bonus spots, giving Clarkson an extra finalist after her team swept key matchups. The Top 4 emerged from semifinals that aired Monday, with Jayy advancing from Team Adam, West from Team Legend and both Ciara and Brown from Team Kelly.

Voting shifted this year to an in-studio audience of superfans and "Voice" alumni, adding a fresh dynamic. Producers said the format aimed to reward pure vocal talent and stage presence in a more intimate setting. Jayy's win by studio vote underscored her connection with those who know the competition best.

For Jayy, the victory marks a major breakthrough. As champion, she receives $100,000 in cash, a recording contract with Universal Music Group and a custom "Artist Launch" home recording studio kit. Her debut single "Rent Free," produced by Grammy winners Jack Splash and Jim Jonsin, drops Wednesday at midnight ET. The track, blending haunting verses with a punchy chorus, explores themes of self-worth and moving on.

"I'm still processing it," Jayy told reporters backstage after the show. "This is for every little girl who looks like me and dreams big. The Voice gave me a platform, and now I'm ready to take it further." Born in a small Southern town, Jayy balanced family life with music before auditioning. Her journey resonated with viewers, highlighting themes of resilience and second chances.

The season launched Feb. 23 with blind auditions that featured high-energy turns and emotional steals. Contestants numbered around 30, whittled down through battles, knockouts and live shows. Notable moments included Kelly Clarkson's strong showing with multiple artists advancing and emotional coach reactions during high-stakes performances.

Coaches brought distinct styles. Levine focused on raw vocal power and pop-rock edge. Clarkson emphasized heartfelt storytelling and versatility. Legend highlighted soulful delivery and musicality. The trio's chemistry fueled memorable banter and tough decisions throughout the live episodes.

Runners-up also impressed. Liv Ciara, the 16-year-old phenom often compared to a young Mariah Carey, earned runner-up honors with her soaring vocals and youthful energy. Lucas West, a college student and pianist, wowed with interpretations like Paul McCartney's "Maybe I'm Amazed." Mikenley Brown rounded out the Top 4 with strong teen presence on Team Kelly.

The finale featured a dozen performances, including solo turns and coach duets. Jayy's set stood out for its emotional depth and technical precision, while the group numbers showcased camaraderie among the finalists.

Season 29 averaged solid ratings for NBC, bolstered by streaming on Peacock. Social media buzzed with reactions, trending hashtags like #VoiceFinale and #AlexiaJayyWinner. Fans praised the historic milestone, with many noting the significance for representation in reality television.

Jayy's win adds to a list of memorable champions. Past victors have launched successful careers in music, though outcomes vary. Producers hope the revamped format and prize package will better support long-term artist development.

Backstage, coaches reflected on the season. Clarkson congratulated Jayy while expressing pride in her own team's strong showing. Legend called the finalists "world-class talents." Levine, savoring his return to the winner's circle after several seasons without a victory, credited Jayy's work ethic and natural gift.

For aspiring singers, the season offered inspiration. Auditions drew thousands, with stories of everyday people chasing dreams. The blind audition format continued to shine, allowing voices to stand alone before coaches turned their chairs.

Industry observers note that "The Voice" remains a key platform in a crowded entertainment landscape dominated by streaming and social media. Its emphasis on live vocals and coach mentorship sets it apart from other competitions.

As Jayy prepares for her next chapter, details of her recording contract and future releases will unfold. Universal Music Group executives expressed excitement about working with the new champion, citing her unique blend of power, emotion and commercial appeal.

The episode also highlighted behind-the-scenes elements, including rehearsals and personal stories. Contestants shared struggles with self-doubt, family support and the pressure of live television.

Carson Daly, hosting for all 29 seasons, delivered results with his signature warmth. "Another incredible season comes to a close," he said, thanking viewers and participants.

With Season 29 complete, attention turns to the future. NBC has not announced Season 30 details, but the franchise's longevity suggests another cycle is likely. Potential changes could include new coaches or format tweaks to keep the show fresh.

Jayy's victory speech captured the night's spirit. Choking back tears, she thanked her coach, family and fans: "This isn't just my win — it's ours. Never stop believing in your voice."

The win cements Levine's legacy while opening doors for Jayy. As the first Black female champion, she joins a select group of trailblazers who have used the platform to break barriers.

Social media exploded with congratulations, including posts from past winners and celebrities. Hashtags celebrating diversity and empowerment trended alongside calls for radio play of her upcoming single.

For the coaches, the season reinforced their passion for discovering talent. Clarkson, a multiple-time winner, continues to champion underdogs. Legend brings soul and artistry. Levine's return proved successful, reigniting his coaching fire.

Production wrapped with high energy, as finalists performed one last time before results. The studio audience's vote added unpredictability, rewarding consistency across the season.

Jayy's background — raising children while pursuing music — resonated widely. Her story underscores the show's appeal to real people with extraordinary gifts.

As Wednesday dawns, "Rent Free" prepares to hit platforms. Early previews suggest a radio-ready sound with emotional lyrics that could connect broadly.

The Voice continues to evolve, blending tradition with innovation. This season's Battle of Champions branding and in-studio voting experimented successfully, setting a high bar for future editions.

Fans already speculate about guest mentors or new twists for next year. Whatever comes, the core remains: four chairs, blind auditions and the search for America's next singing sensation.

Alexia Jayy now carries the torch as Season 29's champion. Her historic win not only caps an exciting season but inspires a new generation to step forward and let their voices be heard.

In the competitive world of reality television, "The Voice" endures by focusing on talent above all. Tuesday's finale proved that formula still delivers unforgettable moments and worthy champions.