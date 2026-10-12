TPG Telecom Shares Drop 4 Percent to A$3.72 as the Stock Trades 35 Percent Below Its 52-Week High of A$5.69

TPG Telecom shares fell 4 percent on Monday, a session with no new company announcement, leaving the stock about 35 percent below its 52-week high and well under the levels of a year ago.

The shares traded at A$3.72, down A$0.16, or 4.12 percent, from Friday's close of A$3.88. They ranged from A$3.71 to A$3.85. The market value is about A$7.3 billion. The 52-week high is A$5.69. The company provides mobile, broadband and enterprise telecommunications services in Australia. It did not issue a statement explaining Monday's drop.

The last major filing was the half-year result on Aug. 21. Service revenue rose 0.5 percent to A$2.071 billion. Mobile service revenue rose 3.1 percent, with 64,000 net subscriber additions. Operating free cash flow was A$199 million and free cash flow to equity A$93 million, helped by lower capital spending and lower borrowing costs after a refinancing. The interim dividend was raised 1 cent to 10 cents a share, 25 percent franked. The company left full-year guidance unchanged: EBITDA of A$1.665 billion to A$1.735 billion and capital-expenditure additions of about A$750 million. The media release said the half showed "strong first half of Mobile earnings growth and cash flow momentum" and that the group was "well positioned for second half and into FY27."

A 4 percent day on no new number is a valuation trade, not an earnings revision. The guidance has been public since August. The dividend increase has been public since August. The shares have drifted from the mid-A$5s toward the mid-A$3s over the past year while those figures stood. Telecom multiples in Australia have been under pressure from competition in mobile and from the capital still required for networks. TPG's cash-flow improvement and the unchanged EBITDA range are the counter to that pressure. Monday's close does not change either.

At A$3.72 the stock is pricing a recovery that has not yet appeared in the share price, not a change in the August outlook. The next figure that would move the guidance is a trading update or the full-year result. Until one of those arrives, a 4 percent decline is the market marking the same business lower.