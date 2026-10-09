ASX 200 Rebounds 0.6% to Close at 8,711.6 as Australian Shares Bounce Back From Thursday's Sharp Sell-Off

SYDNEY — Australian shares closed higher on Friday, recovering a large part of the previous session's losses and allowing the benchmark index to finish the week with a modest gain despite persistent worries about interest rates, high oil prices and a weakening consumer.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 50.7 points, or 0.59%, to close at 8,711.6.

The rebound followed a bruising Thursday session in which the index fell about 0.8%. Miners did much of the damage that day, with the ASX 200 resources index down 1.50%, matching the decline in the banks index. Gold stocks also slid 1.38%, while defensive sectors found some support.

Friday's advance left the benchmark ahead for the week. The index had closed the previous Friday at 8,682.1, meaning it added roughly 0.3% over the five sessions.

A choppy week for Australian equities

The week's trading reflected a market caught between bargain hunting and caution over the outlook for borrowing costs.

On Monday, the ASX 200 ended little changed at 8,686, as gains in electronic technology, consumer durables and industrial services were offset by weakness in non-durables, utilities and retail trade. Several Australian states, including New South Wales and Queensland, observed a public holiday that day.

On Tuesday, the benchmark advanced 49 points, or 0.6%, to close at 8,736, marking a third straight gain. Commercial services, healthcare and financials led the move, with heavyweight BHP Group up 1.5% and Rio Tinto adding 1.4%.

The market then lost momentum midweek. On Wednesday, the index edged lower as losses in banks and mining stocks outweighed gains in healthcare, gold and uranium shares. Commonwealth Bank fell 1.32% and Westpac lost 1.21% that session, while iron ore miner Fortescue declined 2.44%. Healthcare heavyweight CSL gained 1.85%.

Thursday's broad sell-off then dragged the index to the low end of its weekly range before Friday's recovery.

Rates and consumer weakness weigh on sentiment

Investors have been grappling with the Reserve Bank of Australia's tightening cycle. The central bank recently pushed the cash rate to a 15-year high and warned it could tighten again if inflation stays stubborn, leaving traders to weigh whether another hike could come in November.

The official cash rate now stands at 4.60%, a level that has weighed on rate-sensitive stocks and household spending.

Consumers are feeling the strain. The Westpac-Melbourne Institute survey showed consumer sentiment slumped for a second straight month in October, as higher borrowing costs following the RBA's tightening squeezed household finances and deepened cost-of-living pressures.

Higher fuel prices have added to the burden. Tapas Strickland, chief market strategist at Moomoo Australia and New Zealand, noted earlier in the week that with oil above US$100 and long-term bond yields near multi-decade highs, "the overarching macro environment remains tight."

There were some signs of resilience in the data. Australia's job ads rose for a fifth straight month in September, underscoring firm labor demand despite the RBA's rate hikes. The Melbourne Institute's monthly inflation gauge rose 0.3% in September, the smallest increase in three months, suggesting tighter policy is starting to curb price pressures even as inflation risks linger.

Banks caught between rates and borrowers

The major banks have had a mixed run. Higher policy rates can support their profits by widening the gap between what they earn on loans and what they pay on deposits. But weakening consumer confidence and the risk of rising loan stress have tempered enthusiasm for the sector.

Banks slipped midweek after a three-day winning streak, with the "Big Four" — Commonwealth Bank, Westpac, National Australia Bank and ANZ — all trading lower in Wednesday's session.

Because banks and miners make up such a large share of the benchmark, their moves continue to dominate the index's daily direction.

Firmus IPO draws attention

Corporate news this week was dominated by preparations for one of the largest stock market debuts in Australian history.

Data center operator Firmus Technologies priced its initial public offering at A$11 per share, implying an equity valuation of around A$43.7 billion. The offer is expected to raise about A$7.1 billion, which would make it Australia's second-largest IPO on record, behind Telstra's 1997 float.

Demand was strong enough that indicative bids exceeded the base offer size, prompting the company to bring forward the close of its bookbuild from Friday to Thursday. Trading is currently expected to begin on the ASX on Oct. 23, under the proposed ticker AIF.

Backed by Nvidia, Blackstone and Coatue, and with Meta and OpenAI among its customers, Firmus offers Australian investors rare direct exposure to the global build-out of artificial intelligence infrastructure.

However, the company's rapid rise in valuation and heavy debt load have prompted some institutional investors to question whether its growth forecasts justify the price. Firmus was valued at about A$10.5 billion following a fundraising round in early August.

The size of the listing could also have wider market effects. At its IPO valuation, Firmus would be eligible for fast-tracked inclusion in both the S&P/ASX 200 and S&P/ASX 100 indexes, which would require passive funds and benchmark-tracking managers to buy the stock at or shortly after listing.

Not all related stocks have benefited. Shares of MAAS Group, an investor in Firmus, plunged on Thursday amid growing doubts about the IPO.

Looking ahead

The ASX 200 remains well below the record levels it reached earlier this year, when the index traded above 9,000 points. In February, the benchmark climbed to 9,199 during a record run fueled by strong corporate results.

Investors will be watching for further signals from the Reserve Bank on the path of interest rates, as well as moves in commodity prices, which heavily influence the fortunes of the market's mining giants. Movements in oil prices and global bond yields are also expected to remain key drivers of sentiment.

Attention will also stay on the Firmus listing later this month, which market participants see as a test of how much of a valuation premium investors will pay for AI-linked infrastructure compared with the broader large-cap market.

Note: I couldn't find detailed coverage of Friday's session yet, so the article doesn't name which sectors or stocks drove the day's 0.59% gain. If you can get Friday's sector breakdown or top movers, adding a paragraph on that would strengthen the piece. The only direct quote is Strickland's, from earlier this week.