SYDNEY — Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was down 58.4 points, or 0.67 percent, at 8,669.3 in late Thursday trade, a second soft session in which miners and a single data-center name did more of the damage than the index average suggests.

At midday the benchmark had been off 44.3 points, or 0.51 percent, at 8,683.4. The All Ordinaries was down 47.9 points, or 0.54 percent, at 8,846.7. The afternoon added to that. Wednesday's close was 8,731.6, a 4-point dip after a morning that had been down 0.3 percent. Two sessions have now taken the index about 62 points under that finish and further under a record near 9,272. The index is still about 2.5 percent below its level of a year ago.

"Recent gains in global share markets stalled overnight, with losses across the U.S., Europe and much of Asia as investors paused after a strong run higher in risk assets," Westpac economist Ryan Wells said. Minutes of the Federal Reserve's last meeting, read as cautious and open to further U.S. rate increases, were the overnight text. Wall Street's record run had been the lead that lifted the ASX earlier in the week. It did not repeat. A U.S. market that pauses after a high, with yields still the worry, is a lead this index sells rather than buys.

Miners were the weight. The raw-materials sector was down 2.6 percent by late morning, in line with falls in BHP, Rio Tinto and Fortescue. Fortescue's iron-ore shipments fell 6 percent in the third quarter, the company figure that gave the sector a local reason on top of the global one. Gold stocks were lower as the firmer path for U.S. rates hit the metal. A day earlier gold shares had risen 1.9 percent, with Northern Star up as much as 3.2 percent and Evolution Mining about 1.6 percent, while BHP and Rio were already slipping. Thursday reversed the gold bid and extended the iron-ore one. Banks, which had been the other drag on Wednesday, were not the story of this session. The miners were.

The single-name crash was Maas Group. The shares fell 23 percent to A$4.92, a loss the Australian Financial Review put near A$550 million of market value, after reports that Firmus Technologies may cut the price of an Oct. 23 float. Maas holds 3.2 percent of Firmus and contracts tied to the data-center build. The company has not confirmed a repricing. The stock did not wait. A day earlier it had already fallen almost 6 percent, to A$6.39, while investors waited on a construction-materials sale to Heidelberg Materials of up to A$1.703 billion. That sale, approved by the competition regulator and reported to have foreign-investment clearance, is still the cash event. Thursday's mark was the stake, not the quarry.

The Lottery Corporation went the other way, up 2.82 percent at A$4.915, after Chief Financial Officer Adam Newman said he would leave on July 1, 2027. "I am proud of what we have achieved and remain committed to supporting a smooth handover to my successor," Newman said. Nine months' notice is not a vacancy. The stock treated it that way. A 3 percent gain in a lottery operator does not offset a 2.6 percent fall in materials or a 23 percent fall in Maas. The index math is the miners.

Wednesday's close had been a rounding error, banks and iron ore against gold. Thursday is a direction. The consumer-sentiment drop reported for October — a second monthly fall in the Westpac-Melbourne Institute survey, tied to higher borrowing costs after Reserve Bank tightening — is still the household backdrop. Markets were pricing a 75.7 percent chance the Reserve Bank holds in November and a 24.3 percent chance of another increase. Minutes of the last local meeting are due next week. A Fed that sounds open to more hikes does not make that hold more likely. It makes the exporters and the gold miners the first sale.

The 8,669.3 print at 3:13 p.m. is not the close. A late bid in the banks can still cut the loss. It will not rewrite the session. Wells's line was a pause after a run in risk assets. The ASX expressed that pause in the miners, and then added a float that the market thinks is priced too high. The record near 9,272 is about 600 points away. Thursday did not open that gap. It stopped closing it.