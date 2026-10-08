Maas Group Shares Plunge 23 Percent to A$4.92 as Investors Mark Down Its Stake in Firmus

Maas Group Holdings shares fell 23 percent on Thursday, wiping hundreds of millions of dollars from the market value, after reports that Firmus Technologies may cut the price of its coming float and that global demand for the offering has been soft.

The stock traded at A$4.92, down A$1.47, or 23.01 percent. By midday it was off more than 24 percent. The Australian Financial Review put the early loss near a quarter of the company and about A$550 million of value. A day earlier the shares had closed near A$6.39, already down almost 6 percent from a session that had touched A$7.15. The 52-week high is A$7.25. Thursday's print is a return toward the lower half of a range that bottomed at A$3.65.

The trigger is not a Maas filing. Capital Brief and the Financial Review tied the drop to Firmus, the data-center company in which Maas holds 3.2 percent, plus contracts to build and supply work. Firmus is due to list on Oct. 23. Reports said the offer price could be cut because interest from global investors has been tepid. Maas has not confirmed a repricing. Firmus has not published a revised prospectus in the accounts of the session.

The stake is the remnant of a pivot announced in February. Maas agreed to sell its construction-materials division to Heidelberg Materials Australia for up to A$1.703 billion, including A$120 million of contingent cash tied to milestones. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission approved the deal. Foreign-investment approval was reported in September. Settlement was still described as on track for October, subject to a shareholder vote and price adjustments. The sale was the cash that let founder Wes Maas tilt the remaining company toward data centers. A weaker Firmus float marks down the thing the sale was meant to buy.

The operating year underneath the stake was a record on the company's own numbers. Underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization were A$300.3 million in fiscal 2026, up 37 percent. Underlying revenue rose 27 percent to A$1.264 billion. Underlying profit rose 57 percent to A$123.4 million. A A$41.7 million investment uplift, most of it a mark on Firmus, sat inside the group result. Stripping that uplift, continuing operations still beat the guidance given in August. None of those figures changed on Thursday. The market changed the multiple on the 3.2 percent.

The broader tape was already lower. The S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.51 percent at midday, at 8,683.4, with miners off 2.6 percent. "Recent gains in global share markets stalled overnight, with losses across the U.S., Europe and much of Asia as investors paused after a strong run higher in risk assets," Westpac economist Ryan Wells said. Cautious Federal Reserve minutes had pointed to further U.S. rate increases. Maas fell several times that index move. A 23 percent day is a single-name event inside a soft session.

Five analysts had rated the stock a strong buy, with an average target near A$7.08, when it was at A$6.39. That target assumed a Firmus listing and a materials sale that both close on the terms written in February and August. At A$4.92 the gap to the target is the argument. The company has not issued a statement on the float price. Until it does, the A$1.47 decline is the market's mark on a stake it can no longer price at the old offer.