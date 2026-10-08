The Lottery Corporation Shares Rise Nearly 3 Percent to A$4.92 After Its Finance Chief Sets a July 2027 Exit

The Lottery Corporation shares rose nearly 3 percent on Thursday, extending a gain that began when the chief financial officer said he would leave in July 2027, a notice long enough that the market treated it as a handover rather than a vacancy.

The stock traded at A$4.915, up A$0.135, or 2.82 percent. It was at A$4.895 by early afternoon, up 2.41 percent from a prior close of A$4.78, after a session range that ran from about A$4.79 to A$4.90. On Wednesday, the day of the announcement, it had been at A$4.74, up 0.42 percent. The 52-week range is A$4.70 to A$5.80. The market value is about A$10.6 billion to A$10.9 billion. Analysts' average target is about A$5.67. At Thursday's price the gap to that target is roughly 15 percent. The shares are down about 16 percent over the past year.

Adam Newman will step down as chief financial officer on July 1, 2027. He has held the job since 2022, through the demerger from Tabcorp and the company's first years as a standalone listing. The company has credited him with the inaugural Australian debt raising and with the funding of the Victorian public lottery licence extension. He has said he wants to move toward board and non-executive roles. "I am proud of what we have achieved and remain committed to supporting a smooth handover to my successor," Newman said in the statement lodged with the exchange. He stays in the seat until the date. A company-secretary change was filed Thursday morning. The annual meeting is on Oct. 14. The final dividend was paid on Sept. 24.

The year he is leaving against was weaker on the reported numbers. Revenue for the year ended June 30, 2026, was A$3.58 billion, down 2.7 percent from A$3.69 billion the year before and from A$4.00 billion in fiscal 2024. Statutory net profit after tax fell 22.1 percent to A$284.6 million. Underlying profit fell 6.3 percent to A$342.5 million. Operating income was A$603.4 million, against A$644.2 million a year earlier and A$716.2 million in fiscal 2024. The statutory drop was deeper than the underlying one. The difference is the items the company strips out when it talks about the run rate. Investors who use the statutory figure see a fifth gone. Investors who use the underlying figure see a mid-single-digit decline.

The operating explanation is the jackpot cycle, not a lost licence. The Lottery Corporation runs the state lottery brands and Keno. When a major draw has no top winner, the prize rolls over. A larger advertised jackpot pulls in occasional players who do not buy a ticket every week. A run of those prizes lifts sales above the base. A stretch without them makes a stable player base look like a shrinking one. Keno is the other half of the book: a frequent-draw game in pubs and clubs, tied to foot traffic rather than a headline prize. Fiscal 2026 had fewer of the rollovers that carried fiscal 2024. The revenue line shows it. A payout ratio above 100 percent of statutory earnings, noted in one review of the accounts, leaves less room if profit falls again. Interest on the debt Newman helped raise is the other drag.

Thursday's gain does not reprice that year. A stock at A$4.92, inside a A$4.70 to A$5.80 range, on a day the broader market was lower, is a move about the notice. Nine months is a search, not an interim. The board has time to name a successor while Newman runs the close of the current half and the licence and debt structures he already signed. The risk in a finance-chief exit is the unknown replacement and the hint that the accounts are worse than published. Neither is in the filing. The filing says he is proud of the demerger and will stay until July.

The business he leaves is a concession on a clock. Lottery licences are granted by states, renewed on terms the company does not set, and valued by the market as a stream of ticket sales that spikes when a jackpot runs and sags when it does not. The Victorian extension is the contract the debt was raised to fund. A new chief financial officer inherits that maturity, the interest bill, and a dividend that was paid last month at a yield near 3 percent on the current price, fully franked on the historic schedule. The Oct. 14 meeting is the first time shareholders can ask, in public, who is on the list to replace him. Until a name is filed, A$4.92 is the market's mark on a long goodbye and a year the jackpots did not carry.