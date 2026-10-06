Sydney's removalist market has grown increasingly crowded in recent years, with one industry tracker counting more than 120 individual removal companies now operating across the city. For residents preparing to relocate in 2026, that scale of choice can make the process of selecting a reliable mover just as daunting as the move itself. Here is a look at several companies that have built strong customer review track records in the Sydney market, based on aggregated review data from consumer platforms.

Sydney generates an unusually high volume of removalist feedback compared with the rest of New South Wales. According to data compiled by Word of Mouth, Sydney collects roughly 63.5 removalist reviews per year on average, a rate the platform says runs 216% above the statewide average, reflecting both the city's high proportion of renters, at roughly 72% of residents according to Australian Bureau of Statistics figures, and its dense apartment housing stock, which makes up 99% of dwellings in the city.

Quick & Easy Removals has been moving Sydney homes and businesses since 2007, making it one of the longer-standing removalists Sydney residents can choose from in an increasingly crowded market. Based in Greenacre in the city's south-west, the company is a member of the Australian Furniture Removalists Association, the trade body industry guides point to as a sign of recognised standards for insurance, licensing and service quality. Its trained and insured crews handle local house and apartment moves, office relocations and interstate jobs, along with packing and storage, and the company says furniture is wrapped and protected before it leaves the home, with tight access, stairs and apartment buildings treated as routine work rather than a complication. Rather than pushing customers into a single pricing model, Quick & Easy offers a choice between a fixed quote and an hourly rate, letting customers pick whichever gives them more certainty for the size and complexity of their move. For people who want their belongings handled with care by an experienced, accredited team, the company's nearly two decades in the Sydney market make it a strong first call.

Alaskan Removals, based in Bondi Beach, has also drawn strong customer feedback through the Muval booking platform, where the company holds a 4.90 out of 5 rating across 125 customer reviews. The company describes its focus as making the moving process as straightforward and low-stress as possible for customers across the Sydney area.

The Removal Brothers, operating out of Dover Heights, has achieved a perfect 5.00 rating on the same platform, though with a smaller volume of reviews than some larger competitors, a factor worth weighing alongside the strength of the rating itself when comparing options.

Kent Removals & Storage has established itself as a option geared toward customers with more involved moving needs than a typical suburban house shift, according to industry comparisons, including interstate relocations and moves requiring additional storage solutions alongside standard transport and packing services.

Men That Move has also built a substantial customer review base, with the company citing thousands of reviews and testimonials collected across its own website, Google, ProductReview.com.au and Facebook. The company has said its pricing structure is designed to avoid additional call-out fees, travel charges or fuel levies for moves within 30 kilometers of the Sydney central business district, a pricing approach aimed at giving customers more predictable upfront cost estimates.

Beyond these specific companies, several general guidelines have emerged from review platforms and industry sources for Sydney residents evaluating removalist options. Muval, a comparison and booking platform that has processed more than 75,000 Sydney removalist bookings, recommends being cautious of any company with a pattern of poor customer reviews or one lacking adequate insurance coverage, noting that these factors are frequently cited in negative reviews of underperforming removalists. The platform also advises customers not to underestimate the time and effort required for larger moves, particularly interstate relocations or office removals, which typically require more detailed planning and coordination than a standard local residential move.

Industry guides also recommend checking whether a removalist is a member of the Australian Furniture Removalists Association, a trade body whose membership is often used as a signal of adherence to recognized industry standards for insurance, licensing and service quality. Reviewers and consumer guides have also emphasized the importance of obtaining detailed, itemized quotes upfront, given that pricing promotions or unusually low initial quotes can sometimes obscure additional charges that only become apparent later in the booking or moving process. Given the seasonal nature of moving demand, guides also note that weekend and public holiday surcharges can meaningfully affect the total cost of a move, making it worth confirming that pricing detail before booking.

Consumer advocates have also cautioned against relying solely on testimonials featured directly on a company's own website, recommending instead that customers cross-reference feedback across independent, third-party review platforms to get a more complete and less curated picture of a company's actual service record. Reviews posted directly to a company's own marketing materials, while sometimes genuine, are inherently selected by the business itself and may not reflect the full range of customer experiences reflected on independent platforms.

With Sydney's removalist market continuing to expand and customer review volumes running well above the statewide average, residents preparing for a move in 2026 have access to an unusually large pool of firsthand customer feedback to help inform their decision, provided they take the time to compare options across multiple independent review platforms rather than relying on any single source alone.