DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Metcash - Digital Transformation Strategies" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides insights into Metcash's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, and its technology initiatives.

Metcash is a wholesale distribution and marketing company that services a wide network of bannered independent retailers and wholesale customers in Australia and New Zealand.

It provides food, liquor, and hardware products as well as marketing, operational, and merchandising support to independent retailers. In the food industry, Metcash supports thousands of independently owned supermarkets operating under the IGA and Foodland brands, as well as convenience stores operating under the Campbells/C-Store brand.

In the liquor industry, Metcash supplies liquor to independently owned retailers operating under the Cellarbrations, IGA Liquor, and The Bottle-O brands. In the hardware industry, Metcash services independent retailers operating under the Mitre 10, Home Hardware, Total Tools, and Hardings Hardware brands. Metcash refers to these three industries as pillars.

Reasons to Buy

Gain insights into Metcash's technology initiatives.

Gain insights into its digital strategies and innovation initiatives.

Gain insights into its technology themes under focus.

Gain insights into its various technology launches and partnerships.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Partnership Network Map

ICT Budget and Contracts

Key Executives

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Hummgroup

WP Engine

Suning

Marketplacer

Tiliter

The Monkeys

Dematic

For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/okg7uw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900