The market briefing will take place at 4:00 p.m. (GMT+13) at Level 2/204 Quay Street, Auckland. During the briefing, senior analytical leaders from AM Best’s Oldwick, NJ and Singapore offices will provide a global market update and discuss the company’s market segment outlook for New Zealand, which will be followed by a Q&A session. In addition, Kent Chaplin, chief executive officer, Delta Insurance Group, will discuss Delegated Underwriting Authority Enterprises (DUAEs).

Last year, AM Best introduced its Best’s Performance Assessment (PA), which provides an objective, independent opinion of a DUAE’s ability to perform services on behalf of its insurance partners. AM Best uses DUAE as a blanket term to capture MGAs, managing general underwriters, coverholders, program administrators, program underwriters, underwriting agencies, direct authorizations and appointed representatives. DUAEs have become an important part of the insurance value chain, with premiums having doubled globally over the last decade.

AM Best staff on hand for the market briefing will include:

Rob Curtis, CEO & managing director, market development - AM Best Asia-Pacific, Ltd.

Victoria Ohorodnyk, director, head of analytics for Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand, AM Best Rating Services

Andrea Keenan, executive vice president & chief strategy officer, AM Best Rating Services

Yi Ding, senior financial analyst, AM Best Rating Services

AM Best’s market development team for Asia Pacific will be attending. To arrange a meeting to learn more about AM Best, its role in the insurance industry and the resources it offers to insurance professionals, including Best’s Credit Ratings, please contact Curtis, who also is head of market development for the Asia-Pacific region, at robert.curtis@ambest.com, or Rob Evans, senior market development analyst for Australia and New Zealand, at rob.evans@ambest.com.

For more information about the conference, please visit the event page and agenda.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

