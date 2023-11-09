AM Best to Deliver Insights on New Zealand’s Insurance Industry at Upcoming Auckland Briefing
SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#insurance--AM Best’s Insurance Market Briefing – Auckland will explore the state of New Zealand’s insurance industry during a late afternoon event on Thursday, 16 November 2023.
The market briefing will take place at 4:00 p.m. (GMT+13) at Level 2/204 Quay Street, Auckland. During the briefing, senior analytical leaders from AM Best’s Oldwick, NJ and Singapore offices will provide a global market update and discuss the company’s market segment outlook for New Zealand, which will be followed by a Q&A session. In addition, Kent Chaplin, chief executive officer, Delta Insurance Group, will discuss Delegated Underwriting Authority Enterprises (DUAEs).
Last year, AM Best introduced its Best’s Performance Assessment (PA), which provides an objective, independent opinion of a DUAE’s ability to perform services on behalf of its insurance partners. AM Best uses DUAE as a blanket term to capture MGAs, managing general underwriters, coverholders, program administrators, program underwriters, underwriting agencies, direct authorizations and appointed representatives. DUAEs have become an important part of the insurance value chain, with premiums having doubled globally over the last decade.
AM Best staff on hand for the market briefing will include:
- Rob Curtis, CEO & managing director, market development - AM Best Asia-Pacific, Ltd.
- Victoria Ohorodnyk, director, head of analytics for Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand, AM Best Rating Services
- Andrea Keenan, executive vice president & chief strategy officer, AM Best Rating Services
- Yi Ding, senior financial analyst, AM Best Rating Services
AM Best’s market development team for Asia Pacific will be attending. To arrange a meeting to learn more about AM Best, its role in the insurance industry and the resources it offers to insurance professionals, including Best’s Credit Ratings, please contact Curtis, who also is head of market development for the Asia-Pacific region, at robert.curtis@ambest.com, or Rob Evans, senior market development analyst for Australia and New Zealand, at rob.evans@ambest.com.
For more information about the conference, please visit the event page and agenda.
AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.
Copyright © 2023 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Contacts
Rob Curtis
CEO, AM Best Asia-Pacific (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.,
Managing Director, Market Development
+65 6303 5007
robert.curtis@ambest.com
Christopher Sharkey
Associate Director, Public Relations
+1 908 882 2310
christopher.sharkey@ambest.com
KaiJun Chan
Market Development Associate
+65 9824 2401
kaijun.chan@ambest.com
-
