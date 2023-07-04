Take a look at what’s on offer online this week

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American Independence Day is here and you can celebrate in style with Juicy Stakes Poker, who are getting the party started with a $5,000 guaranteed giveaway.

You’re cordially invited to Juicy’s 4th of July Special, two days worth of top class poker and a monster cash pot. Four tournaments – two classic $1,000 GTD Texas Hold’Em events and two $1,500 progressive bounties – with a combined prize pool of $5,000. Fireworks are guaranteed, along with a whole heap of cash.

This poker party goes hand-in-hand with Happy Hour Micro Madness, a monster multiplier to boost Frequency Player Points (FPPs) over the next fortnight. There’s also an incredible Happy Hour bonus to take advantage of… a 200% bonus up to $600!

From 3rd–16th July, two Happy Hour sessions will take place daily – from 4pm-8pm and 10pm-2am GMT. Buy into any table of up to $25 during those hours and your FPPs will be fired up at three times the usual rate – giving you quick access to rewards like Reload Bonuses, Gold Chips and more.

And remember you can still get involved in the glittering, glamorous Gold Chip Bonanza. A feast of epic events at Juicy Stakes Poker – with new tournaments revealed daily. Exclusive Gold Chip buy-in contests with big prizes on offer including cash, tickets and gold chips.

The tournaments will be kept under wraps until 24 hours in advance – so check in daily, check the schedule and buy in to the bonanza.

John Murphy, manager of Juicy Stakes Poker, said: “Happy July! American Independence Day is a day for celebration, but why have one day when you can have two?

“$5,000 GTD to be won across four awesome poker tournaments, with a 3x multiplier on Frequency Player Points throughout. Juicy Stakes Poker sure know how to get the party started!”

