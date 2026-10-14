Hyundai Unveils Second-Generation Bayon With Bolder Design and Hybrid Option at Paris Motor Show

PARIS — Hyundai has unveiled the all-new second-generation Bayon small SUV at the Paris Motor Show, giving the model a more upright, angular design and confirming a hybrid powertrain will join the range in 2027.

The new Bayon adopts Hyundai's "Art of Steel" design language, already seen on the latest Tucson. It measures 4,245 mm in length (65 mm longer than its predecessor), 1,810 mm in width (35 mm wider) and up to 1,565 mm in height. The wheelbase stretches 20 mm to 2,600 mm, which Hyundai said increases rear legroom. Boot capacity rises to 440 liters on petrol versions and 397 liters on the hybrid.

"The all-new BAYON is much more than an update," said Xavier Martinet, president and CEO of Hyundai Motor Europe. "We have strengthened its SUV character with a bolder design, more space, more comfort and technologies that customers would normally expect from larger vehicles. In one of Europe's most important segments, BAYON gives us a stronger opportunity to attract new customers. With a hybrid powertrain joining the lineup in 2027, BAYON will build on this momentum."

At launch the Bayon will offer 1.0-liter T-GDI petrol engines producing 90 PS or 115 PS, paired with either a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. A 1.6-liter hybrid developing 138 PS with a six-speed dual-clutch automatic and adjustable regenerative braking will follow. All versions are front-wheel drive. Hyundai has not published official fuel-consumption or performance figures.

Standard and optional equipment includes dual 12.3-inch screens, a 360-degree camera system, Highway Driving Assist 2, Digital Key 2.0, ventilated seats, a panoramic roof and an eight-speaker Bose audio system on higher trims. An N Line version adds 18-inch wheels, black exterior accents, a rear diffuser and twin exhaust tips. An Entertainment Package allows streaming services on the infotainment screen.

Hyundai said the first examples are expected in the first quarter of 2027. Pricing has not been announced; reports based on the outgoing model and segment positioning have placed a likely starting price around 25,000 euros or £25,000. The Bayon will not be offered in the United States, where the Kona remains Hyundai's smallest SUV.

No independent road tests of the production car were available at the time of the reveal. The new Bayon is positioned as a more distinctive rival to models such as the Ford Puma, Renault Captur and Volkswagen T-Cross.