AUSTIN, Texas — Tesla's Cybercab has gone from a showroom concept to a car you can order. The two-seat robotaxi now carries riders on Texas streets and is on sale to a small group of private buyers. It is Elon Musk's biggest bet on a future without human drivers.

Here are 10 things to know about the vehicle.

1. It has no steering wheel or pedals

The Cybercab is built to drive itself and nothing else. The vehicle has no manual controls and only two seats, a design meant to keep down the cost of building and running it. It is the first automobile without a steering wheel or pedals to be sold to the public.

Tesla says the two-seat layout matches how people actually ride. "90% of miles driven are with one or two people," Musk said on an earnings call earlier this year.

2. It costs $29,990 — but that's not the full price

Tesla kept Musk's 2024 promise of a car priced below $30,000. The Cybercab costs $29,990 before taxes and delivery fees, and orders require a $1,000 nonrefundable deposit.

Buying the car isn't enough to use it. It can only be driven with an additional $299-per-month "Autonomy subscription." Without a steering wheel or pedals, the car can't be used at all without that subscription. The subscription adds $3,588 a year, which brings five years of ownership to about $47,600 before taxes, insurance, charging and maintenance.

3. Only invited buyers can order one for now

Tesla began taking orders on Nov. 13, 2026, but only from invited customers. It announced the sale on its Robotaxi account on X and sent emails inviting "select customers" to buy the car for "personal use."

Tesla estimates the first deliveries will happen in Austin in December 2026.

4. It only works where Tesla allows it

Owners can't take the Cybercab wherever they like. Private Cybercabs are limited to Tesla's Robotaxi service areas in Texas and Florida. The order page says: "Subscription and regular vehicle maintenance required to operate." Owners also can't use the car to earn money.

5. It's already giving rides

The Cybercab is already on public roads. Tesla's robotaxi service, using its own vehicles, runs in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio in Texas and in Miami, Orlando and Tampa in Florida, and with a safety supervisor in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The Cybercab itself launched publicly in September 2026. About 573 Cybercabs are on the road in Austin, with Dallas coming soon. Most of Tesla's roughly 1,307 robotaxis registered in Texas are still modified Model Ys. Cybercabs aren't allowed to drive late at night, and Tesla is working to extend their hours. In more than two months of operation, they have had no major incidents.

6. Production started slowly

Building the Cybercab took longer than Musk first suggested. The first steering-wheel-free unit came off the line at Gigafactory Texas in February, but continuous production began only in April.

"We have just started production of Cybercab," Musk said at the time. "Whenever you have a new product with a completely new supply chain, new everything, it's always a stretched out S-curve."

7. Federal regulators are investigating

The car's design has drawn questions from regulators. U.S. automakers certify on their own that their vehicles meet federal safety standards, rather than getting approval before sale. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration asked Tesla to answer 21 questions explaining why it believes the Cybercab meets those standards, including rules on features such as manual controls.

"Self-certification is a foundational responsibility for vehicle manufacturers," NHTSA wrote in its letter to Tesla. Tesla responded on Oct. 30, but its answers have been kept confidential. NHTSA says the investigation is ongoing.

8. Tesla says no exemption is needed

Most driverless cars that don't meet every safety standard need a federal exemption, which caps how many can be deployed. Tesla says the Cybercab isn't subject to that limit. Asked on X whether the 2,500-vehicle cap applies to the Cybercab, Tesla engineering vice president Lars Moravy replied: "No."

Tesla's position is that it designed the Cybercab to meet all existing federal safety standards, so it doesn't need an exemption. Tesla hasn't applied for one. It could still do so if needed, since it currently has far fewer than 1,000 Cybercabs without steering wheels or pedals in operation.

9. It's built for efficiency

The car is designed to be cheap to run. The Cybercab has a single front motor producing 219 horsepower, a 47.6-kilowatt-hour battery and about 293 miles of range. It weighs about 3,113 pounds, has butterfly doors and was designed by Tesla's longtime design chief, Franz von Holzhausen.

10. Tesla is betting its future on it

Tesla is reshaping the company around the Cybercab. It canceled two other car models to focus on the Cybercab as part of a wider shift toward autonomous vehicles and humanoid robots. Tesla has said that once production is under way, it expects the Cybercab to begin replacing the Model Y robotaxis and to become the largest-volume vehicle in its fleet over time.

The plan now extends to Europe. Tesla will spend €3 billion ($3.3 billion) to expand its Berlin gigafactory and plans to begin building Cybercabs there in 2029. The new building will be able to produce up to 1 million vehicles a year.

The Cybercab's success will depend on more than the hardware. Tesla hasn't yet fully solved unsupervised self-driving, and its Full Self-Driving timelines have slipped many times. Regulators haven't finished their review, and private buyers will be limited to a small number of cities.

Even so, the Cybercab is the first time a mass-market automaker has sold a car with no way for a human to drive it. That alone makes it one of the most closely watched vehicles on the road.