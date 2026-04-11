SPARKS, Nev. — Tesla Inc. is on the verge of high-volume production for its long-delayed electric Semi truck, with CEO Elon Musk on Friday spotlighting an exclusive inside look at the company's massive new factory in Nevada as the assembly line comes to life.

Musk reposted a video tour by journalist and filmmaker Ashlee Vance, simply captioning it "Tesla Semi." The roughly 10-minute clip, released hours earlier by Vance's Core Memory crew, offers the public its most detailed view yet of the dedicated Semi factory in Sparks — located on Electric Avenue adjacent to Gigafactory Nevada — where thousands of all-electric Class 8 trucks are set to roll out in the coming months.

The timing is no coincidence. Tesla has been preparing for mass production of the Semi since limited pilot deliveries began in 2022 to early customers like PepsiCo. With the factory now in tooling and early assembly phases, executives say the first production units could begin rolling off the line within weeks, targeting an annual capacity of 50,000 trucks once fully ramped.

Vance's tour, conducted with Dan Priestley — Tesla's head of the Semi program — walks viewers through a facility that broke ground less than two years ago. Steel went up quickly, walls enclosed the space by March 2026, and the vast 1.7-million-square-foot building is already humming with activity. Parts of it look pristine and ready, while others remain a work in progress, Priestley notes, as the company applies lessons learned from Gigafactory Nevada and other plants.

"This is enormous and quite spectacular," Vance said in earlier posts accompanying the footage. The tour highlights vertical integration: on-site stamping, injection molding from the neighboring battery plant, and a highly automated flow designed for efficiency.

Key steps shown include cab assembly, where complete truck cabs are lifted onto overhead carriers capable of handling sub-assemblies weighing more than 10,000 pounds. The "battery marriage" — a critical moment where three massive battery packs are fastened into the frame for the long-range variant — is performed with precision torque tools. The process blends manual and automated elements, with overhead carriers adjusting height for workers as components are added.

The Semi comes in two configurations. The standard-range model offers approximately 325 miles of range at a full 82,000-pound gross combination weight, with a curb weight under 20,000 pounds. The long-range version extends to about 500 miles but adds roughly 3,000 pounds, bringing curb weight to around 23,000 pounds. Both use a three-motor powertrain on the rear axles delivering up to 800 kilowatts of drive power and support 1.2-megawatt fast charging. Energy consumption is rated at about 1.7 kWh per mile.

Priestley emphasizes the economics. Diesel trucks, just 1% of vehicles on the road, consume 16-18% of fuel. Electric operation slashes costs per mile, cuts maintenance dramatically and eliminates emissions. Regenerative braking recovers energy on descents and in stop-and-go traffic, eliminating the need for engine braking or runaway truck ramps.

Vance and his crew also took a test drive. The experience is "effortless," he reports. Torque is instant, the ride quiet and smooth. The redesigned cab features a forward-center seating position for better visibility, 10 exterior cameras and a glass cockpit. "You get really, really close to objects because you see into the front of the truck," Priestley explains. Truckers have given mixed but largely positive feedback after extended demos, drawn by lower operating costs and reliability.

The factory's final inspection station features a dramatic "light tunnel" of vertical blue LED bars — a Tesla signature touch that Priestley jokes should host employee weddings. Finished trucks emerge ready for Tesla's expanding network of Semi-specific Megachargers, which can add up to 60% range in 30 minutes.

Tesla's Semi journey began with a 2017 unveiling and an ambitious promise of 2019 production. Delays followed as the company scaled battery and vehicle manufacturing. Pilot units hit the road in 2022, logging real-world miles for fleets. Now, with the dedicated factory online, high-volume output is finally imminent. Musk confirmed earlier this year that volume production would start in 2026.

The stakes are high. Freight trucking accounts for a significant share of transportation emissions and fuel use. Tesla aims to disrupt that with zero-tailpipe-emission trucks that are cheaper to operate and maintain. When fully ramped, the Nevada plant could generate billions in revenue while helping fleets meet sustainability goals.

Industry watchers note the Semi's potential to influence everything from logistics costs to energy demand. Major fleets have placed orders, and interest has grown as early users report strong performance hauling 80,000-pound loads over hundreds of miles.

Musk's post quickly drew millions of views and enthusiastic replies praising the factory's scale and the truck's design. Some asked about autonomous features in the future, sleeper cabs or European availability. Others speculated on broader impacts, such as lower goods prices from self-driving trucks or expanded solar integration.

Tesla has not released an exact start date for customer deliveries beyond "2026," but Priestley indicated the company is "right on the cusp of starting to produce first assemblies off these lines." Hiring is underway, with reports of more than 1,000 new jobs tied to the ramp-up.

Environmental advocates hail the development as a step toward decarbonizing heavy transport, while skeptics question whether charging infrastructure and grid capacity can keep pace. Tesla is addressing the former with dedicated chargers and partnerships.

For now, the focus remains on the factory floor in Sparks. What began as a bold 2017 concept is becoming industrial reality — one battery pack, one cab and one torque-tightened bolt at a time.

The Semi's success could accelerate Tesla's shift beyond passenger cars into broader transportation and energy markets. With production scaling and real-world data accumulating, the electric truck is poised to test whether battery power can truly replace diesel on America's highways.

As Musk's simple post reverberated across X, the message was clear: the wait is nearly over. Thousands of electric Semis are coming, and the roads — and the planet — may never look the same.