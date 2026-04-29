BERLIN — Elon Musk congratulated the Tesla team at Giga Berlin on Wednesday after the factory reached the major milestone of producing 1 million drive units, marking a significant achievement for the company's European manufacturing operations and underscoring its growing presence in the global electric vehicle market.

The announcement came via a post on X from the official Tesla Manufacturing account, which shared images of the milestone celebration at the Grünheide facility. Musk replied simply with "Congrats!" to the post, which quickly garnered millions of views and sparked widespread celebration among Tesla supporters and EV enthusiasts worldwide.

Drive units — the integrated electric motors, inverters and gearboxes that power Tesla vehicles — are a core component of the company's manufacturing process. Reaching 1 million units at Giga Berlin represents a substantial step forward for the plant, which opened in 2022 after overcoming significant regulatory and environmental hurdles in Germany.

Giga Berlin, Tesla's first European Gigafactory, has been a focal point for the company's expansion strategy. The facility produces Model Y vehicles for the European market and has gradually increased its output despite initial production challenges and local opposition over environmental concerns. The 1 million drive unit milestone highlights the plant's maturation and its role in Tesla's goal of scaling production to meet growing demand for electric vehicles across the continent.

The achievement comes as Tesla continues to navigate a competitive and rapidly evolving EV landscape. While the company maintains its position as a leader in electric vehicle sales globally, it faces increasing pressure from established automakers and new entrants in both China and Europe. Giga Berlin's success is seen as critical to Tesla's ability to localize production, reduce shipping costs and better serve the European market.

Industry analysts view the milestone as more than just a production number. It demonstrates Tesla's ability to scale complex manufacturing operations in a region known for strict labor laws, environmental regulations and strong union presence. The Grünheide plant employs thousands of workers and has become an important economic contributor to the region.

Musk has frequently highlighted Giga Berlin's importance in his public statements. In previous posts, he has emphasized the factory's role in accelerating the transition to sustainable energy in Europe. The 1 million drive unit celebration aligns with his vision of Tesla as not just an automaker but a leader in energy transformation.

The milestone also reflects broader trends in Tesla's global manufacturing footprint. With Gigafactories in the United States, China and now Europe, the company has built a distributed production network designed to minimize logistics costs and respond more quickly to regional demand. Giga Berlin's progress suggests the European operation is maturing faster than initially anticipated despite early teething problems.

For local communities around Grünheide, the factory has been both an economic boon and a source of controversy. While it has created thousands of jobs and boosted the regional economy, it has also faced criticism from environmental groups concerned about water usage, forest impact and increased traffic. Tesla has worked to address these concerns through various sustainability initiatives at the site.

The drive unit milestone is particularly noteworthy because these components are among the most technologically advanced parts of Tesla vehicles. Each unit represents sophisticated engineering that combines electric motor technology with power electronics and software integration. Producing them at scale in Europe reduces reliance on imports and strengthens Tesla's supply chain resilience.

Tesla has not released detailed production figures for Giga Berlin recently, but the 1 million drive unit mark suggests the plant is operating at substantial capacity. The facility is designed to eventually produce hundreds of thousands of vehicles annually, with Model Y remaining the primary output.

The news was met with enthusiasm from Tesla owners and investors. Many took to social media to celebrate the achievement, with some noting the contrast between early skepticism about the German plant's viability and its current success. Musk's simple "Congrats!" reply resonated with followers who see it as typical of his hands-on leadership style.

The milestone also comes at a time when Tesla is expanding its European presence in other ways. The company has been increasing its Supercharger network across the continent and exploring additional manufacturing and service investments. Giga Berlin's progress is seen as foundational to these broader ambitions.

Looking ahead, the 1 million drive unit achievement positions Giga Berlin for further growth. Tesla has hinted at potential future model production at the site, though no official announcements have been made. The factory's success could also influence decisions about additional European Gigafactories in coming years.

For the automotive industry, Tesla's ability to scale production in Europe serves as both inspiration and competitive pressure. Traditional automakers have been accelerating their own EV manufacturing investments in the region, partly in response to Tesla's presence. Giga Berlin's milestone underscores the rapid pace of change in the sector.

Environmental advocates have mixed reactions to the news. While some praise Tesla's role in promoting electric mobility, others continue to raise concerns about the overall sustainability of large-scale manufacturing operations. Tesla maintains that its vehicles and factories contribute positively to reducing carbon emissions when viewed over their full lifecycle.

The celebration at Giga Berlin also highlights the human element behind Tesla's success. Thousands of workers at the facility have contributed to reaching this milestone, many of them local residents who have gained new skills in advanced manufacturing. The company has invested in training programs to support its workforce as production ramps up.

As Tesla continues to grow its global footprint, milestones like the 1 million drive units at Giga Berlin serve as important markers of progress. For Elon Musk and the Tesla team, they represent tangible proof of the company's ability to execute on its ambitious vision despite challenges and skepticism.

The coming months will likely bring further updates on Giga Berlin's production targets and potential new model introductions. For now, the focus remains on celebrating this significant manufacturing achievement and its implications for Tesla's European operations and the broader transition to sustainable transportation.

The 1 million drive unit milestone at Giga Berlin stands as a testament to Tesla's determination to establish a strong manufacturing presence in Europe. As the company looks toward the future, this achievement provides a solid foundation for continued growth and innovation in one of the world's most important automotive markets.