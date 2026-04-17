Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has responded to the fresh criticism coming from US President Donald Trump regarding Australia's lack of participation on the Strait of Hormuz.

In his response, Albanese maintained that the US had never asked for help and opted to throw Trump's own words back at him.

Trump Criticises Australia Anew

According to a report by ABC News, Trump has yet again made his feelings about Australia clear to a reporter.

"I'm not happy with Australia because they were not there when we asked them to be there," Trump said.

He clarified, "They were not there, having to do with Hormuz, the Hormuz Strait."

The report notes that Trump did not exactly specify what it is exactly he wanted Australia to do regarding the Hormuz Strait.

Albanese Responds to Trump

In his response to the new criticism, Albanese insisted that the US had made no new requests regarding the ongoing war in the Middle East.

Albanese likewise reminded Trump of something that the US president previously said, according to a report by news.com.au.

"There's been no new requests at all, and indeed, President Trump has himself said that he has got this and he has made that position clear," Albanese pointed out.

"There's been no change," the Australian prime minister added.

The response makes reference to a post Trump made on the Truth Social platform, which states that "Because of the fact that we have had such Military Success, we no longer 'need,' or desire, the NATO Countries' assistance — WE NEVER DID!"

Trump went on to say, "Likewise, Japan, Australia, or South Korea. In fact, speaking as President of the United States of America, by far the Most Powerful Country Anywhere in the World, WE DO NOT NEED THE HELP OF ANYONE!"