WASHINGTON — The U.S. State Department will issue a limited number of commemorative passports featuring President Donald Trump's portrait on the inside cover as part of nationwide celebrations marking America's 250th anniversary of independence this summer.

The special-edition documents, announced Tuesday, will display Trump's image surrounded by text from the Declaration of Independence and American flag motifs, with his signature rendered in gold. A separate page will feature the famous painting of the Founding Fathers signing the Declaration in 1776. The back cover will show a 1777 version of the American flag with "250" centered among the 13 stars.

State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott described the new design as a way to celebrate "this historic occasion" while maintaining all existing security features that make the U.S. passport one of the most secure travel documents in the world. The commemorative passports will be available only at the Washington Passport Agency on a limited basis, while standard designs will continue at other locations.

The move is part of the Trump administration's broader "America250" initiative, which includes events such as a Grand Prix race on the National Mall and a UFC fight on the White House South Lawn. It marks the first time a living U.S. president's image has appeared inside an official American passport.

Critics immediately condemned the decision as an unprecedented politicization of a government document. Democratic lawmakers and voting rights groups called it "self-serving" and questioned the use of taxpayer resources for what they described as personal branding. Some compared it to authoritarian practices where leaders' images appear on official documents.

Supporters, however, praised the design as a patriotic tribute to the nation's founding and its current leadership. Conservative commentators highlighted the inclusion of founding documents and historical imagery alongside the president as fitting for a milestone anniversary.

The limited-edition passports will retain all standard security features, including biometric data, watermarks and holograms. Officials stressed that the commemorative design does not affect the document's validity or international recognition.

Applications for the special passports will be available starting in July, coinciding with Independence Day celebrations. Availability will be restricted due to limited production, and officials expect high demand from collectors and Trump supporters.

The announcement comes amid ongoing debates about national identity, historical commemoration and the role of government in celebrating milestones. America250 events are planned across the country throughout 2026, culminating in major celebrations on July 4, 2026.

Travel experts note that while the special passports carry symbolic value, standard U.S. passports will remain the primary option for most travelers. The commemorative version is expected to appeal primarily to collectors, history enthusiasts and political supporters.

The decision reflects a pattern of the Trump administration incorporating the president's image and name into official initiatives. Previous examples have included branding on government buildings, vehicles and promotional materials for federal programs.

Critics argue this latest move crosses a line by altering a core government document used for international travel. Supporters counter that celebrating American leadership during a major anniversary is appropriate and long overdue.

The passports will be produced under strict security protocols by the same facilities responsible for standard U.S. passports. Production numbers have not been disclosed, but officials describe it as a "limited run" intended to create collectible value.

For passport holders, the standard design will continue unchanged for renewals and new applications at most locations. Only those specifically requesting the America250 edition at the designated Washington agency will receive the commemorative version.

The announcement has sparked widespread discussion online, with reactions divided sharply along partisan lines. Supporters shared mock-ups enthusiastically, while opponents criticized what they called an inappropriate injection of personality into official government documents.

As America approaches its 250th anniversary, the new passport design joins a growing list of commemorative initiatives. Whether the Trump portrait edition becomes a sought-after collector's item or a point of continued controversy remains to be seen.

The State Department emphasized that all security standards remain unchanged and that the new design does not affect the document's international acceptance or validity. Travelers needing passports for imminent travel are advised to request the standard version to ensure faster processing.

This latest development adds another layer to the already charged political atmosphere surrounding national celebrations. As the country prepares to mark 250 years since declaring independence from Britain, the inclusion of a sitting president's image on official documents has become one of the most talked-about elements of the America250 program.