Syria has revealed that the Australian government "refused to receive" a group of four Australian women and nine children trying to fly to the country.

The group had obtained Australian passports and left the Al-Roj camp, hoping to catch a flight out of Damascus.

Australian Government 'Refused to Receive' 'ISIS Brides,' Children

Sky News's report referred to the four women as "ISIS brides." They, along with the children, were turned back before they could reach the airport after Syria's foreign ministry was informed that Australia would not take them.

"These families are still awaiting a solution, which can only be achieved through coordination with the relevant international parties," Syria's information ministry told AP, according to Sky News.

As for the passports, the ministry said that they were obtained through a lawyer. However, it was not disclosed who delivered the passports to the group.

Australian Government Responds

According to a report by 9News, Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke emphasized that the Australian government's position on "ISIS brides" has not changed.

"We will not repatriate," Burke told reporters this morning. "We will not assist."

He went on to say, "But I will say this: anyone who has broken the law will face the full force of the law and I suspect some of these individuals will be weighing up whether they want to come back to Australia ever."

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Wednesday that "We are providing no support for repatriation and no assistance for these people."