This report provides insights into Qantas' tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, and its technology initiatives.

Qantas Airways Ltd (Qantas Airways) is an Australian airline company which transports passengers and air freight domestically, regionally and internationally under the Qantas, Jetstar, QantasLink, Qantas Freight, and Jetconnect brands. The company's fleet includes B787-9 Dreamliner, Airbus A380, Airbus A330, Airbus A320, Boeing 737, and Boeing 717.

The company's subsidiary, Qantas Loyalty, offers rewards to frequent flyers and business flyers, and its Qantas Group Pilot Academy offers pilot training programs. Some of the key departments of the company are Engineering and maintenance, Flight training, Procurement, Qantas ground handling, fixed-base operators, The Longreach Centre of Service Excellence, and Government, industry and international affairs.

Scope

Qantas is tapping into the power of key emerging technologies to enhance its operational efficiency and improve customer service. AI, big data, cloud, IoT, and online travel are among the key technologies under focus for the company.

Qantas deployed an AI-based 4D flight planning system called Constellation, which suggests the shortest and the most fuel-efficient flight paths to its pilots.

Qantas leverages Internet of Things (IoT) technology to track its non-motorized and motorized ground support equipment (GSE) at key airports.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Investment

Acquisitions

Partnership, Investment & Acquisition Network Map

ICT Budget and Contracts

Key Executives

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

TPG Telecom

Kinetic IT

IBM

Cisco

Altoura

Start VR

PTC

GE

Zip

Verteil

Sabre

Xero

Volantio

Mad Paws

TripADeal

