Patients treated at GenesisCare clinics in Australia can work with clinicians to access AI-based decision making tools as part of a new clinical trial

SAN FRANCISCO & SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ArteraAI, the developer of multimodal artificial intelligence (MMAI)-based predictive and prognostic cancer tests, and GenesisCare, one of the leading integrated cancer care providers in Australia, today announced a partnership to help bring AI-based decision making tools to Australia as part of a new clinical trial.

The partnership will allow patients treated at GenesisCare clinics in Australia accelerated access to AI-based predictive and prognostic tools as part of an Australian-based clinical trial. The test results are provided to the clinician and are intended to aid in predicting a patient’s potential benefit of additional hormone therapy, and in assessing the risk of distant metastasis and prostate cancer-specific mortality, for treatment decisions.

“Bringing AI-based predictive and prognostic tools to Australia as part of a new clinical trial is a vital step in fulfilling our commitment to advancing precision medicine,” said Andre Esteva, co-founder and CEO of ArteraAI. “We are thrilled to partner with GenesisCare to reach more patients with localized prostate cancer and further empower shared decision-making and personalized care across the globe.”

Professor Jarad Martin, GenesisCare Radiation Oncologist and Principal Investigator of the study, said: “Our research partnership with ArteraAI aligns with our aim to offer personalized and patient-centric care in communities across Australia. The primary objective of the clinical trial is to collect real world evidence to determine the clinical utility of ArteraAI’s predictive and prognostic models, specifically how they may impact clinician decision making and future treatment pathways.”

For more information about ArteraAI predictive and prognostic tools, please visit Artera.ai.

About ArteraAI

ArteraAI is a leading precision medicine company developing AI tests to personalize cancer therapy. ArteraAI offers an AI-enabled test that is the first of its kind to provide both predictive and prognostic results for patients with localized prostate cancer: ArteraAI Prostate Test.

ArteraAI’s multimodal artificial intelligence (MMAI) biomarker test leverages a unique algorithm that assesses digital images from a patient’s biopsy and learns from a patient's clinical data. The AI combines this information to predict whether a patient will benefit from a particular therapy and determine their prognosis.

ArteraAI Prostate Test is the first test that can both predict therapy benefit and prognosticate long-term outcomes in localized prostate cancer. The test is clinically available only in the United States through our CLIA-certified laboratory in Jacksonville, Florida and can be ordered online at Artera.ai.

About GenesisCare Australia

GenesisCare is an integrated cancer care provider that aims to change the face of cancer care with modern treatments and techniques designed to achieve the best possible life outcomes for patients. In Australia, GenesisCare provides care to approximately 30,000 patients a year across 48 locations in metro and regional Victoria, New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia, and Western Australia. GenesisCare’s vision is to offer patients personalized, high-quality care throughout their cancer journey. For more information, visit www.genesiscare.com.

Media:

Lesley Swiger

Antenna

artera@antennagroup.com

(202) 869-1612