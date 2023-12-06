Heilman brings unparalleled experience in building and operating world-leading cybersecurity company Mandiant, widely recognized as the ‘Gold Standard’ for threat intelligence and incident response

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DTEX Systems, the global leader for insider risk management, today announced the appointment of Marshall Heilman as CEO. In this role, Heilman will drive its mission to proactively protect global organizations from insider risks, supercharging DTEX’s global growth through relentless operational excellence and customer-centric innovation.

Heilman brings 20+ years of experience across cybersecurity, engineering, and executive leadership domains to DTEX. During his 17 years at Mandiant and Google Cloud, Heilman was instrumental in making its Consulting, Threat Intelligence, and Managed Defense businesses the internationally recognized gold standard for cybersecurity, threat detection and response. He also led Mandiant’s growth strategy through partnerships with world-class technology companies.

According to DTEX and Ponemon Institute research, 77% of organizations have or are planning to start an insider risk program and nearly 50% are increasing spending. In addition, 75% of insider incidents are non-malicious due to negligent and mistaken employees or exploitation by external threat actors. Against this backdrop, organizations increasingly acknowledge the need to focus on the human element to shift from reactive to proactive insider risk management.

“Insider risk has transcended boardroom conversations to become one of the biggest threats facing national security today,” said Heilman, DTEX Systems CEO. “It represents the next significant opportunity for disruption, as it has been a market underserved by legacy technologies like data loss prevention and user behavior analytics. To fully understand any insider incident, visibility into the nuance and sequence of human behavior is pivotal, which legacy tools don’t provide. DTEX is pioneering a new era of insider risk management with an innovative, purpose-built solution that tackles the most complex use cases at unprecedented scale. I’m excited to help accelerate DTEX’s growth in the spirit of protecting the most mission-critical entities against intentional and unintentional data loss.”

As DTEX CEO, Heilman will lead and support the company’s expansion amid increased demand for its proactive insider risk management InTERCEPT™ platform. Over the last 12 months DTEX has seen tremendous growth with a number of significant Fortune 500 customer wins in key industry verticals driving 247% growth in total contract value. Heilman’s appointment marks a significant milestone for DTEX as the company continues its expansion across critical infrastructure industries and, increasingly, across the federal and defense sectors.

“The number and complexity of insider incidents are at an all-time high in both the commercial and federal sectors. This is a significant risk that plagues organizations of all sizes and industries. The time is now to urgently move from a reactive stance to safeguarding companies through predictive analytics and early mitigation. Marshall’s experience serves as a blueprint for accelerating our growth and, combined with DTEX’s proactive approach to insider risk management, is a natural fit that supports our mission to truly uplift security maturity at the international level,” said Mohan Koo, DTEX Systems Co-founder and President.

About DTEX Systems

As the global leader for insider risk management, DTEX empowers organizations to prevent data loss and support a trusted workforce by stopping insider risks from becoming insider threats. Its InTERCEPT™ platform consolidates the essential elements of data loss prevention, user behavior analytics, and user activity monitoring in a single light-weight platform to detect and mitigate insider risks well before data loss occurs. Combining AI/ML with behavioral indicators, DTEX enables proactive insider risk management at scale without sacrificing employee privacy or network performance.

