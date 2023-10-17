Take a look at what’s on offer online this week

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--It's spooky season at Juicy Stakes Casino, but there’s no need to be scared. In fact, the only screams heard will be ones of sheer excitement – thanks to the new Halloween Party Pick and a classic $2000 Blackjack Jackpot.

Boo! Sneaking up on you first is that haunting Halloween Party Pick, an eerie October offer with a frightening feast of Free Spins. The bone-chilling castle, the disturbing darkness, the ghostly graveyard. This may have the makings of a Hollywood horror, but – spoiler alert – you’re all set for a happy ending.

Head to Juicy Stakes Casino where you can open FOUR envelopes, all revealing a mystery gift. You’ll dig up a spin special, a bonus code and the game you can use them on. Trick or treat? It’s ALL treat – and you can take advantage all month long.

That’s Halloween covered – but the Blackjack Jackpot never goes out of season; your chance to win a share of $2000 by playing any of Juicy Stakes’ classic Blackjack games. Choose from Blackjack 21, Double Draw or Perfect Pair, where you can pick up a bonus for hitting specially selected events.

Earn $5 for a suited blackjack, $10 for a Small Suite 21 and $25 for a Big Suite 21 – all the way up to $500 for a suited Big Suite 21. That’s an Ace, two, three, four, five and six of the same suit, just in case you were wondering. This offer is on the go from the 16th - 22nd October.

John Murphy, manager of Juicy Stakes Casino, said: “At Juicy Stakes Casino, we want to bring our players a scare-free Halloween – and our perfect Party Pick game will do exactly that.

“Four chances daily to pick up a monster prize, running alongside our famous Blackjack Jackpot with a $2000 cashpot to play for. Don’t ghost us this spooky season!”

Juicy Stakes offers online poker and online casino games to players all over the world. Known for its generous player rewards program, the online poker room is one of the most popular sites on the Horizon Poker Network and the online casino features games from WorldMatch, Betsoft, Nucleus, Softswiss and Lucktap.

