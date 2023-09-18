Take a look at what’s on offer online this week

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Three is the magic number this week at Juicy Stakes Casino, with the online pokie platform delivering big bonuses, jackpot joy and cool cashback!

The first item on the menu this week is a big one – a mammoth $800 in Deposit Bonuses! Three perfect pokies, three awesome deposit offers and a whole heap of cash to get your hands on.

Fire up a 100% bonus up to $100 for Dragon Watch by depositing $25 or more, alongside the bonus code DRAGON100. Then for a 200% up to $200 for Runes of Odin, enter RUNES200 and reload with $50 or more. Finally, grab another 200% bonus – this time up to $500 – simply by depositing $50+ using ZEUS500. And you can use that bonus on the awesome Call of Zeus.

This offer is on the go from 18th - 25th September.

If you like cash giveaways then you’re in luck, because here’s another! Juicy Stakes Casino’s $2000 Blackjack Jackpot returns this week, a cool prize pool to be shared by anyone who hits selected events on three top Tangente Blackjack games.

Play Blackjack 21, Double Draw or Perfect Pair this week and you’ll pick up $5 for a suited blackjack, $10 for a Small Suite 21 and $25 for a Big Suite 21 – all the way up to $500 for a suited Big Suite 21. That’s an Ace, two, three, four, five and six of the same suit, in case you were wondering.

Then for the cherry on the cash cake, check out this brilliant Betterment Campaign. It’s just Juicy Stakes Casino’s way of giving you a little bit back. Every time you take a spin on casino favourite Smart Roulette, you’ll receive 5% of your main stake back as a Free Bet. What’s not to love?!

This campaign and the Blackjack Jackpot are available until 24th September.

John Murphy, manager of Juicy Stakes Casino, said: “It’s a September spectacular with a big ol’ bunch of Juicy Stakes Casino giveaways!

“Five percent back on roulette, a huge Blackjack Jackpot to play for plus up to $800 in deposit bonuses to use on our pokies. All the classics and a great week for our players to cash in.”

ENDS

Editor’s notes:

About Juicy Stakes:

Juicy Stakes offers online poker and online casino games to players all over the world. Known for its generous player rewards program, the online poker room is one of the most popular sites on the Horizon Poker Network and the online casino features games from WorldMatch, Betsoft and Lucktap.

Media Enquiries

Alex Spencer

Juicy Stakes

T: +1 877 833 1271