AUCKLAND, New Zealand--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Triton Digital®, the global technology and services leader to the digital audio, podcast, and broadcast radio industries, announced today the release of the August 2023 New Zealand Podcast Ranker. The Ranker provides insight into the Top 100 Podcasts as well as the Top Networks in New Zealand from 1 August through 31 August 2023, as measured by Triton’s Podcast Metrics measurement service. The month of August had 9.3M downloads.

The Top 100 Podcast Ranker and Top Network Ranker are ranked by monthly listeners, in accordance with the latest IAB Podcast Technical Measurement Guidelines.

Yet again the top three podcasts include The Mike Hosking Breakfast (NZME/iHeartRadio/ARN) again at #1, ZM’s Fletch, Vaughan & Hayley (NZME/iHeartRadio/ARN) again at #2, and Casefile True Crime (Audioboom) again at #3.

For the month of August, we welcomed one debut to include Luke And Sassy Scott (LiSTNR (SCA)).

Participating networks include Audioboom, Brodie Kane Media, Headgum, LiSTNR (SCA), NOVA Entertainment, NZME/iHeartRadio/ARN, rova (MediaWorks), Sports Entertainment Network (SEN), SiriusXM Podcast Network, and Studio71.

To participate in the ranker, view the full results of the ranker, and sign up to receive future rankers via email, please visit: https://tritonrankers.com/.

Triton Digital’s Podcast Metrics measurement service is certified by the IAB Tech Lab as complying with Version 2.1 of the IAB Podcast Measurement Technical Guidelines. It provides accurate and insightful data around how, when, and where podcast content is being consumed across multiple hosting platforms, with the ability to view metrics by date range, location, device, podcast name, episode, title, and more.

