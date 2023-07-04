Take a look at what’s on offer online this week

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Three, two, one… go. A trio of top offers await Juicy Stakes Casino players this week, including the chance to win a share of $4,000 and earn more than 250 Free Spins.

First up this week, a super pokie tournament in which Juicy Stakes players can climb the leaderboard to cash simply by playing four great games. There’s $2,000 in cash up for grabs, with the top 16 landing a share – and the winner taking home a top prize of $400.

Earn points for every spin on this fab four: The out-of-this-world Expansion, the ice-cool Stay Frosty, the tasty Pho Sho, and Take The Bank – a pokie swarming with swag. The tournament runs from 3rd - 10th July. Start spinning and soar to the summit!

Next up, a little extra to be won with Juicy Stakes Casino’s $2000 Blackjack Jackpot – a cool cashpot for players who hit selected events on three selected Tangente Blackjack games.

Play Blackjack 21, Double Draw or Perfect Pair, and pick up $5 for a suited blackjack, $10 for a Small Suite 21 and $25 for a Big Suite 21 – all the way up to $500 for a suited Big Suite 21. That’s an Ace, two, three, four, five and six of the same suit. The event runs from now until 9th July. Good luck!

One final thing to report this week and that’s a monster 260 Free Spins for all Juicy Stakes Casino players. This is a cryptocurrency special but don’t worry if you’re not using crypto, the offer is still available – you’ll get a little less bang for your buck.

So… for 50 Free Spins on Mr Vegas 2, deposit $25 of Litecoin and enter VEGAS30. For an additional 80 on Mr Macau, use the bonus code MR60 with a $50 Litecoin deposit.

Then the same again, but with another crypto – Bitcoin Cash. To claim 50 Free Spins on Wilds Of Fortune, deposit $25 using WILDS30. For another 80, it’s FRENZY60 with a $50 Bitcoin Cash deposit – that’ll set you spinning on 7 Fortune Frenzy. Without crypto, you’ll receive 20 Free Spins less for each of the above offers. But that’s still a huge 180 Free Spins… and that’s not too bad at all.

John Murphy, manager of Juicy Stakes Casino, said: “Our epic pokie tournaments are always popular and this should be no different, with four fantastic games lined up and a $2,000 prize pot.

“On top of that, our famous Blackjack Jackpot and a feast of Free Spins for all Juicy Stakes players – we’re getting July off to a perfect start!”

ENDS

Editor’s notes:

About Juicy Stakes Casino:

Juicy Stakes offers online poker and online casino games to players all over the world. Known for its generous player rewards program, the online poker room is one of the most popular sites on the Horizon Poker Network and the online casino features games from WorldMatch, Betsoft and Lucktap.

Media Enquiries

Alex Spencer

Juicy Stakes

T: +1 877 833 1271