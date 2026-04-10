Police have charged a 48-year-old man accused of stealing diesel worth $1.1 million from December 2024 and December 2025.

The accused is said to have targeted unmanned depots in the Queensland suburbs of Parkinson, Bundamba, and Karawatha.

Police Arrest Alleged Diesel Thief

According to a report by 9News, the accused alleged used stolen fuel cards in order to pump fuel from unmanned diesel depots in the aforementioned suburbs.

Police were able to execute a search warrant at a home in Greenbank, Logan, where they saw evidence of fuel theft.

Other stolen property as well as a home-made taser was found in the home as well. The 48-year-old man was promptly arrested after the execution of the search warrant.

Queensland Man Faces Multiple Charges

According to a report by ABC News, the 48-year-old accused has been charged with seven offences. These include two counts of fraud, as well as two of receiving tainted property.

The police likewise issued a warning regarding fuel theft given the ongoing crisis brought about by the Iran war.

"Whether it's one tank of fuel or a large-scale diesel fraud, stealing is an offence which can land you before the court," South Brisbane District Centenary Crime Group Acting Detective Inspector Justin Anderson said in a statement.