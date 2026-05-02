The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has shared its new rules and policies on artificial intelligence in films, which now state that AI-generated performances, screenplays, and more are no longer eligible.

This essentially means that all films that use AI-generated performances and more will no longer be eligible to be nominated for awards.

The Oscars: New AI Policy Is Taking Effect in 2027

According to a report by Reuters, the Academy has shared its latest update on rules and regulations regarding generative AI in films, which reveal two specific areas that will no longer allow the use of artificial intelligence.

First, the Academy will no longer allow AI-generated performances in films to be eligible to be nominated or win Academy Awards beginning next year.

The latest change in its policies and rules also state that AI-written screenplays will also no longer be considered for the Oscars, as the Academy has now said that these must be "human-authored."

According to Engadget, the Academy can request more information to verify if the submission was indeed human-made or assisted by generative AI.

Generative AI in Films and The Oscars

AI-generated films have tried to make their way into the Academy Awards as their creators, actors, and more claim that humans were still involved in their creation.

However, it is known that the Academy has taken its stance and denounced the use of generative AI for a film's performances, especially when it was made apparent in last year's 97th Academy Awards.

Last year, while "The Brutalist" revealed that it used generative AI tools to further enhance the main character's audio and make his accent more authentic, Adrien Brody still won the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role.

Engadget said that with this latest policy change, the indie film "As Deep as the Grave" will no longer be eligible to contend for an Oscar, as it featured a full AI-generated performance for the late Val Kilmer.

Originally published on Tech Times