NEW YORK — Nvidia shares fell sharply again Wednesday. A global sell-off in artificial intelligence stocks deepened, and much of the record rally that followed Jensen Huang's reinstatement as chief executive is now gone.

The chipmaker's stock traded at $143.78 at 9:54 a.m. Eastern time, down $11.60, or 7.47%, from Tuesday's close of $155.38. Other AI and Big Tech stocks also fell hard. Advanced Micro Devices lost 8.2%, Amazon 5.6% and Microsoft 3.4%.

It was the second straight day of heavy losses. Nvidia shares closed 5.86% lower at $155.38 on Nov. 24, erasing nearly $233 billion in market value after Monday's sharp rally.

From record rally to rout

The decline follows one of the most dramatic weeks in the company's history. On Nov. 23, Nvidia said its board unanimously voted to reinstate Huang as president, CEO and board member. He had stepped down on Nov. 12. The company said the board held several discussions with him and sought input from senior U.S. government officials first.

Investors cheered the news at first. Monday's rally was Nvidia's biggest single-day percentage gain in 23 years and added nearly $1 trillion in value. Even after Monday's jump, the stock remained about 36% below its 52-week high of $243.37. It hit a 52-week low of $124.50 on Nov. 20.

Analysts said the leadership change did not resolve the deeper concerns hanging over the sector. Those concerns include questions about board oversight and the company's reliance on its co-founder, continuing doubts about whether heavy data center spending will pay off, and the possibility of tighter chip export curbs to China and higher tariffs.

A global tech sell-off

The pressure was not limited to Nvidia. Tech stocks fell globally Wednesday as renewed worries about the AI trade rattled investors and Monday's rally continued to fade. SoftBank dropped nearly 15%.

The selling continued in other AI names after the U.S. open. Anthropic lost 7%, and CoreWeave, an AI cloud infrastructure company, fell 10.6%.

On Tuesday, the U.S. government put Megaspeed, an Nvidia customer, on a trade blacklist. The listing bars Megaspeed and a Singapore unit of Alibaba from buying advanced AI chips.

Tariffs and inflation add pressure

Economic news made the sell-off worse. The U.S. proposed new tariffs on 14 major trading partners, which it says are meant to address "structural excess industrial capacity." China faces the highest rates.

Fresh inflation data did little to reassure investors. The PCE price index rose 0.3% in October from September and 3.8% from a year earlier, both in line with estimates. Core PCE, the Fed's preferred gauge, rose 3.3%, slightly above the expected 3.2%. The data reinforced bets that the Fed will raise rates by at least 25 basis points before the end of 2026.

Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B. Riley Wealth, said the "immediate pivot by the administration to focus on new tariffs certainly has caused concern to investors." He added that it raised worries about persistent inflation and what that could mean for interest rates.

Krishna Guha of Evercore ISI linked the AI sell-off to the Fed's rate increases on Tuesday. "AI stress is not mostly due to the Fed. But it is not a coincidence it is occurring when the Fed is hiking," Guha said.

Index losses

The broader market fell sharply in early trading. The Nasdaq Composite was down 3.75%, the S&P 500 fell 2.5% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1.73%, or 864 points. Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq are on track for one of their steepest November declines in years.

Nvidia carries the most weight among AI stocks, so its swings move the broader market. The stock has had 18 moves greater than 5% over the past year.

Traders face a short holiday week. U.S. markets are closed Thursday for Thanksgiving and open for a shortened session Friday.

This article is for informational purposes only and is not investment advice.