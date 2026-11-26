Shares of Kanzhun Ltd., the Beijing-based operator of China's BOSS Zhipin online recruitment platform, rose sharply Wednesday. Investors welcomed third-quarter results that showed rising users, a record profit margin and a new share repurchase plan.

The Nasdaq-listed American depositary shares traded at $13.72 around 9:50 a.m. Eastern time, up 98 cents, or 7.69%. About 1.34 million shares had changed hands early in the session, and the company's market value is near $6 billion.

Users and revenue grow

Revenue for the third quarter was RMB2,416.2 million (US$360.4 million), an increase of 11.7% from RMB2,163.3 million a year earlier. Average monthly active users reached 73.0 million, up 14.4% from 63.8 million in the same quarter of 2025.

The user base continues to grow. In the second quarter, average monthly active users on the BOSS Zhipin app surpassed 70 million for the first time.

Income from operations was RMB844.8 million (US$126.0 million), an increase of 23.0% from RMB687.1 million a year earlier. Adjusted operating income climbed 19.1% to CNY 1.08 billion, and adjusted operating margin reached a record 44.5%.

Chief Executive Jonathan Peng Zhao summarized the quarter on the earnings call. "In the third quarter, our revenue was CNY 2.42 billion, up 11.7% year-on-year. Adjusted income from operations, excluding share-based compensation expenses, reached CNY 1.08 billion, up 19.1% year-on-year."

A paper loss on an investment

The headline bottom line was negative. Kanzhun posted a net loss of RMB249.2 million (US$37.2 million) for the quarter. The loss came mainly from a CNY 1.4 billion non-cash fair value loss on an investment, while adjusted net income increased 12% to CNY 1.1 billion.

Investors appeared to look past the accounting charge. Shares rose 4.4% in premarket trading to $13.3, after closing at $12.74, as investors appeared to focus on the stronger margin profile, cash generation and a new buyback plan. The gain grew after the opening bell.

Mixed against estimates

Results were mixed against Wall Street forecasts. Kanzhun reported non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.36, beating analyst expectations by $0.02, but revenue fell short of projections by $5.71 million.

The revenue miss was small, and the earnings beat and margin expansion carried more weight with investors. Kanzhun's ability to grow profits faster than sales points to operating leverage. That theme has run through its reports this year.

A battered stock

The rebound comes after a difficult year for the shares. Before Wednesday's gain, the stock was down about 42% over the past 52 weeks, and it is still not far above its 52-week low of $12.12. It trades at under nine times earnings, which is low for a profitable internet platform. The discount reflects broader caution toward Chinese stocks listed in the U.S. and concern about China's job market and economy.

China's labor market has been under pressure from slower economic growth and high youth unemployment. That affects how much employers spend on recruiting. Kanzhun's results suggest companies are still paying to find workers on its platform, even if revenue growth has cooled from the faster rates of earlier years.

The size and timing of the new buyback could matter for the stock in coming months, along with the company's fourth-quarter guidance.

This article is for informational purposes only and is not investment advice.