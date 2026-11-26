Shares of Bunge Global SA rebounded Wednesday morning. The agribusiness and food company had taken a steep one-day drop that pushed the stock to its lowest level in a year.

Bunge traded at $87.90 around 9:50 a.m. Eastern time, up $3.84, or 4.57%. Volume was light early in the session, at about 155,000 shares. The company's market value is near $16.9 billion.

No company announcement explaining Wednesday's gain could be found by publication time. The move appears to be a partial recovery from the previous session's sell-off.

A sharp slide

On Tuesday, Bunge shares fell 8.6% to $84.06, extending a stretch that has seen the stock decline 12.1% over the past week and 18.0% over the past month. The stock is trading within a 52-week range of $83.61 to $134.87.

The stock has fallen roughly 35% from its 52-week high, while still offering a dividend yield of about 3.1%.

Bunge filed a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, according to Investing.com listings. The contents of that filing could not be confirmed by publication time, and it is unclear whether it was connected to the stock's move.

Underperforming the market

Bunge has trailed the wider market. As of Tuesday, the stock had declined 2.8% over the past year, compared with a nearly 9.6% gain in the S&P 500.

The decline comes even though recent operating results were solid. In its last reported quarter, adjusted segment EBIT increased 7.9% to $997 million, driven by stronger results in Soybean Processing and Refining, where adjusted EBIT rose 18.2% to $565 million.

The company's business spans a wide range of activities. Bunge operates through four segments: Soybean Processing and Refining, Softseed Processing and Refining, Other Oilseeds Processing and Refining, and Grain Merchandising and Milling. That makes it sensitive to crop prices, crushing margins, biofuel policy and global trade flows. All of those have been volatile this year.

Valuation views differ

Analysts disagree on whether the drop has made the stock cheap. GuruFocus said its valuation model rates the shares "Modestly Undervalued," though investors should remain vigilant about the company's ability to generate enough cash flow to support operations and dividends.

Investing.com took a different view. According to InvestingPro Fair Value analysis, the stock appears overvalued, with analysts projecting EPS of $9.53 for fiscal 2026.

At Wednesday's price, Bunge trades at about 15.3 times trailing earnings, based on market data.

What comes next

Wednesday's bounce follows a sharp sell-off. Rebounds like this can reflect bargain hunting, short covering or traders adjusting positions before the Thanksgiving holiday, when volume usually thins. Whether the gain holds may depend on any further disclosure from the company and on moves in soybean and vegetable oil markets.

U.S. markets are open Wednesday, are closed Thursday for Thanksgiving, and close early on Friday.

This article is for informational purposes only and is not investment advice.