OAKVILLE, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Further to its announcement on October 12, 2023, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc., the manager of Australian REIT Income Fund (the "Fund") (TSX: HRR.UN and Class F Units), announces that the Fund was terminated effective December 15, 2023. The units of the Fund were delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange as at the close of business on December 15, 2023.

The Fund’s final net asset value per unit for HRR.UN was $7.9272 and for Class F Units was $10.2327 per unit. Payment of the termination proceeds will be made on or about December 22, 2023 to the beneficial holders of such units through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc.

For additional information: Please visit www.harvestportfolios.com, e-mail info@harvestetfs.com or call toll free 1-866-998-8298.

About Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.

Founded in 2009, Harvest is a Canadian Investment Fund Manager managing $3.7 billion in assets for Canadian Investors. At Harvest, our guiding principles are premised on building wealth for our clients through ownership of strong businesses that have the potential to grow & generate steady income over time. Harvest offers an innovative suite of exchange traded funds, mutual funds and publicly-listed structured fund products designed to satisfy the long-term growth and income needs of investors. We pride ourselves in creating trusted investment solutions that meet the expectations of our investors.

