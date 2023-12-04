Kris+ by Singapore Airlines selects Airwallex to extend its lifestyle rewards app to more than 1.3 million KrisFlyer members in Australia

Kris+ will integrate Airwallex’s Payment for Platforms solution into its app to enable a seamless payment experience that supports miles earning and redemption capabilities in Melbourne and Sydney

SINGAPORE & MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kris+ by Singapore Airlines selects Airwallex, a leading global fintech platform, to power the expansion of its lifestyle reward app for its over 1.3 million KrisFlyer members in Australia.

The Kris+ app combines dining, retail and entertainment discounts, allowing Kris+ users to earn miles from everyday spend or to pay for purchases and experiences. Kris+ will use Airwallex’s Payment for Platforms in Australia to facilitate payments from its customers and payouts to partner merchants.

Arnold Chan, Airwallex’s General Manager of Asia said, “Kris+ by Singapore Airlines sought a partner that could provide a suite of payment processing and financial solutions that could modernise their payments infrastructure and better serve their customers.

“Our global financial infrastructure is ideally positioned to meet Kris+'s needs. By integrating Airwallex's end-to-end turnkey solutions into its app, Kris+ users can enjoy a frictionless payments and rewards experience.

“We are proud to be working with Kris+ to support their growth internationally and are committed to help other Singapore-based businesses who have the ambition to scale.”

Luke Latham, Managing Director of Airwallex Australia and New Zealand said, “Australia is a special place for Airwallex as our birthplace, and we’re committed to supporting local businesses to grow globally while also opening doors for international brands to do business in Australia.

“Partnering with Kris+ by Singapore Airlines to expand their KrisFlyer programme in Australia is a great example of this, and we’re so excited to be helping them reach their customers here.

“With international travel to Australia increasing significantly in the past year, the growing influx of visitors highlights the potential of Kris+ to offer added value to both tourists and businesses in Australia."

The number of international visitors to Australia reached close to 1.75 million1 in October 2023, the highest number of monthly visitors recorded so far this year. That number is set to continue to rise ahead of the holiday season. By 2025, international visitors are expected to surpass pre-pandemic levels and reach a total of 11 million2.

In Australia, Kris+ users will be able to earn a rate of up to three miles for every dollar spent at selected partners in Melbourne and Sydney. Between now and 31 December 2023, new Kris+ users can earn up to 2,000 bonus miles upon making payments of at least AU$15 on the app. Around 100 partner merchants are expected to join the programme within the first month of launch, building upon an initial roster of popular brands including Benjamin Barker, The Ugg Shop, D1 Store and 124 Shoes.

More details on Kris+ expansion into Australia can be read here.

About Airwallex

Airwallex is a leading global financial platform for modern businesses, offering trusted solutions to manage everything from payments, treasury, and spend management to embedded finance. With our proprietary infrastructure, Airwallex takes the friction out of global payments and financial operations, empowering businesses of all sizes to unlock new opportunities and grow beyond borders. Proudly founded in Melbourne, Airwallex supports over 100,000 businesses globally and is trusted by brands such as Brex, Rippling, Navan, Qantas, SHEIN and many more. For more information, visit https://www.airwallex.com

