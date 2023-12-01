DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mary Kay Inc., the iconic beauty brand and global advocate for women’s empowerment, is thrilled to announce its expansion into Hungary, a strategic move that marks the company's latest foray into the European market. This expansion coincides with Mary Kay's milestone 60th anniversary, underscoring its enduring legacy of offering unparalleled entrepreneurship opportunities and high-quality skincare and color cosmetics.

Mary Kay Hungary's operations will be overseen from the Mary Kay Czech Republic's offices in Prague. To celebrate this momentous expansion, events in both Prague and Budapest have been arranged. This expansion builds upon the brand’s recent accolade of being named the World's #1 Direct Selling Brand of Skin Care and Color Cosmetics by Euromonitor International1.

“The expansion into Hungary is something we have always considered, and we know the time to introduce our unparalleled career opportunity and irresistible products in this new market is NOW,” said Tara Eustace, Mary Kay President, Europe Region. “I am confident that under the leadership of Edita Szaboova and our very successful Mary Kay Czech Republic & Slovakia markets, we will create vibrant, viable earning opportunities for the women of Hungary.”

Edita Szaboova, General Manager of Mary Kay Czech Republic & Slovakia, expressed her enthusiasm about the new market expansion.

“We are elated to empower aspiring women entrepreneurs in Hungary, aligning with our core mission of enriching women’s lives,” said Szaboova. “Entrepreneurship is highly respected and supported in Hungary, and our research shows that women will embrace this new opportunity to work, learn, and grow their own sustainable businesses.”

With Hungary’s rich cultural tapestry, vibrant heritage, and dynamic economy, Mary Kay Inc. is set to introduce a range of initiatives aimed at bolstering the economic empowerment of Hungarian women. These initiatives include educational programs, mentorship, and significant economic investments in the country.

About Mary Kay

Then. Now. Always. One of the original glass ceiling breakers, Mary Kay Ash founded her dream beauty brand in Texas in 1963 with one goal: to enrich women’s lives. That dream has blossomed into a global company with millions of independent sales force members in more than 35 countries. For 60 years, the Mary Kay opportunity has empowered women to define their own futures through education, mentorship, advocacy, and innovation. Mary Kay is dedicated to investing in the science behind beauty and manufacturing cutting-edge skincare, color cosmetics, nutritional supplements, and fragrances. Mary Kay believes in preserving our planet for future generations, protecting women impacted by cancer and domestic abuse, and encouraging youth to follow their dreams. Learn more at marykayglobal.com, find us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, or follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter).

