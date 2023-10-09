Take a look at what’s on offer online this week

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--October. Is. Awesome. And that awesomeness is helped no end by Juicy Stakes Casino, who are hitting you with three thrilling offers this week.

First item on the agenda this week, Juicy’s famous Blackjack Quest – your opportunity to earn a super $75 simply by playing Blackjack 21.

Pull up a seat opposite the croupier and if they deal you a natural blackjack, a coloured blackjack, a club-suited blackjack, and two or more blackjacks in the same game… that big bonus is yours. Just tap to the Tangente tab in the Casino Lobby, load up this online favourite and play your cards right. This week’s Quest will roll on until 15th October.

From Blackjack to Bitcoin now, where between 180 and 300 Free Spins are available, thanks to a couple of cool cryptocurrency specials.

No crypto? No problem – you can still get in on the action. This offer is available for all deposit methods – although you will get a little more bang for your buck if you use Bitcoin and Lightning Bitcoin. Here’s how it works.

To grab your first 150 Free Spins, deposit $25 of Bitcoin and enter 72COIN for 60 Free Spins on the magical 72 Fortunes. Then deposit another $50+ with code WISHBIT, and you’ll get 90 more for Wish Granted. No genies needed!

If you deposit via an alternative method, you’ll receive 30 less spins for each offer, but that’s still a nice 90 Free Spins in total. That goes for this next offer too – only on this occasion you’ll be using Lightning Bitcoin.

So to claim a cool 60 Free Spins on Stay Frosty, deposit $25 or more of Lightning Bitcoin alongside the bonus code FROSTCOIN. For your next 90, the code is BITLUCK with a $50+ deposit – that’ll set you spinning on the fabulous Far Eastern adventure, Bounding Luck. It is the Year of the Rabbit, after all!

This perfect pair of Free Spin offers are available until 16th October.

John Murphy, manager of Juicy Stakes Casino, said: “What a week to be a Juicy Stakes Casino player, with up to 300 Free Spins available courtesy of our Bitcoin and Lightning Bitcoin bonuses.

“Don’t worry if you don’t use crypto though – our online offers are for everyone, just like our famous Blackjack Quest. Three stunning specials so everyone can get in on the awesome October action.”

